Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/18 03:13:21 am
7124 GBp   +1.14%
02:45aLSE Group third-quarter income rises ahead of Refinitiv deal vote
RE
02:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG Directorate Change
PU
02:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Directorate Change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LSE Group third-quarter income rises ahead of Refinitiv deal vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:45am EDT
A man walks past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain

London Stock Exchange Group reported higher-than-expected third-quarter income on Friday, driven by higher clearing activity.

The LSE reported a 12% rise in total income from continuing operations to 587 million pounds ($754.88 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The numbers will be a boost to LSE as it pushes on with a $27 billion plan to buy data and analytics firm Refinitiv after rebuffing a $39 billion unsolicited approach from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

Hong Kong's bourse scrapped its approach for the LSE earlier this month after failing to convince LSE management and investors to back its plan for a big exchange business spanning Asia and Europe.

LSE confirmed on Friday that its shareholders will vote on buying Refinitiv in November, and that it expects the deal to go through in the second half of 2020.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News.

For the third quarter LSE's total revenue was up 12% at 521 million pounds.

Analysts had expected total income of 565 million pounds, with total revenue of 506 million pounds according to company supplied estimates from 10 analysts.

The bourse operator also said its finance head David Warren would retire from the company and step down from the board by the end of 2020. Warren will continue in his role as chief financial officer through the close of the Refinitiv deal.

LSE, which was created in 2007 when London Stock Exchange merged with Milan's stock exchange, Borsa Italiana, announced its post trade businesses, which are currently reported separately as LCH and post trade Italy, will be aligned into one post trade division from the start of 2020.

The post trade services unit, which includes clearing, settlement and custody activities, reported a 19% rise in income from LCH, the clearing house which dominates euro swaps clearing.

LSE's capital markets division, which makes money from fees paid by companies listing on its markets and trading of stocks and bonds, saw revenue rise by 14% in the quarter, as strength in fixed income trading helped counter subdued equity markets trading.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.34% 237 End-of-day quote.3.67%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.40% 7044 Delayed Quote.73.41%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 0.31% 87.69 Delayed Quote.33.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
02:45aLSE Group third-quarter income rises ahead of Refinitiv deal vote
RE
02:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG Directorate Change
PU
02:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Directorate Change
PU
10/17Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
RE
10/15Tradeweb Plans Stock Sale, Reports Preliminary 3Q Adjusted EPS 27 Cents
DJ
10/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Tadashi Tago joins LSEG as Head of Information Services ..
PU
10/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : launches Global Equity Segment for trading in internatio..
PU
10/15African masts operator Helios Towers prices IPO at low end of range
RE
10/15London retains global finance throne amid Brexit chaos
RE
10/11UK markets watchdog says midweek Brexit a challenge
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 285 M
EBIT 2019 1 034 M
Net income 2019 539 M
Debt 2019 1 330 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 48,8x
P/E ratio 2020 39,3x
EV / Sales2019 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
Capitalization 24 595 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7 554,67  GBp
Last Close Price 7 044,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Christopher Francis Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raffaele Carlo Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC73.41%31 641
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.16%52 455
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.67%37 880
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG35.92%28 816
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 240
NASDAQ20.22%16 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group