London Stock Exchange : AAX digital asset exchange goes live using LSEG Technology platform

AAX launches as the first digital asset exchange using Millennium Exchange™ matching engine technology

Marks the first deployment of Millennium Exchange™ in the cloud

Demonstrates ability of LSEG Technology's low-latency, resilient and scalable matching engine to support new markets and asset classes

LSEG Technology, London Stock Exchange Group's technology solutions provider, today announces that Millennium Exchange™ has successfully been deployed as part of the go-live of the AAX digital asset exchange. Millennium Exchange's low latency, resilient, and scalable matching engine provides market-leading performance and reliability.

The deployment marks the first time Millennium Exchange™ has been deployed in a cloud-based environment, providing low latency, resilience and scalability for AAX's 24-hour trading platform. The implementation leverages the market leading technology, used across London Stock Exchange Group and other global client trading venues, as the basis for AAX's platform. The deployment extends Millennium Exchange's asset class coverage to crypto currency pairs and futures on crypto currency.



Ann Neidenbach, CIO, LSEG Technology said:

'LSEG Technology is delighted to have successfully deployed our world class Millennium Exchange matching engine at AAX. This is the first time Millennium Exchange has been deployed in the cloud, bringing its performance, scalability, reliability and seamless direct market access to AAX. This demonstrates the opportunities for our technology outside traditional market places and in the cloud. It has been a pleasure working with AAX on this initiative and meeting the technical challenges of a 24/7 operating environment.'

Thor Chan, CEO and Co-Founder of AAX said:

'LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange matching engine provides the performance and reliability to power AAX's 24-hour trading platform all in a cloud-based environment. AAX is setting the standard for the next generation of cryptocurrency exchanges, offering much higher levels of trust, integrity, performance and security than has previously been available to retail and institutional investors.'

AAX is part of Atom International Technology Limited, a specialist in decentralized blockchain solutions using leading-edge digital technology. Based in Malta with technology operations in London and Hong Kong, AAX provides trading across a wide range of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

LSEG Technology delivers robust, scalable, high-performance technology including broker, exchange, market data, risk and collateral management, surveillance, clearing and settlement products to customers around the world. LSEG Technology's market-leading trading and post-trade products, empowered with key patented technology, helps improve operational efficiencies for over 40 financial market infrastructure and financial services firms, which include London Stock Exchange, HKEX, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, TP-ICAP and other markets worldwide.

