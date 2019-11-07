Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

London Stock Exchange : AAX digital asset exchange goes live using LSEG Technology platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 04:35am EST
  • AAX launches as the first digital asset exchange using Millennium Exchange™ matching engine technology
  • Marks the first deployment of Millennium Exchange™ in the cloud
  • Demonstrates ability of LSEG Technology's low-latency, resilient and scalable matching engine to support new markets and asset classes

LSEG Technology, London Stock Exchange Group's technology solutions provider, today announces that Millennium Exchange™ has successfully been deployed as part of the go-live of the AAX digital asset exchange. Millennium Exchange's low latency, resilient, and scalable matching engine provides market-leading performance and reliability.

The deployment marks the first time Millennium Exchange™ has been deployed in a cloud-based environment, providing low latency, resilience and scalability for AAX's 24-hour trading platform. The implementation leverages the market leading technology, used across London Stock Exchange Group and other global client trading venues, as the basis for AAX's platform. The deployment extends Millennium Exchange's asset class coverage to crypto currency pairs and futures on crypto currency.

Ann Neidenbach, CIO, LSEG Technology said:
'LSEG Technology is delighted to have successfully deployed our world class Millennium Exchange matching engine at AAX. This is the first time Millennium Exchange has been deployed in the cloud, bringing its performance, scalability, reliability and seamless direct market access to AAX. This demonstrates the opportunities for our technology outside traditional market places and in the cloud. It has been a pleasure working with AAX on this initiative and meeting the technical challenges of a 24/7 operating environment.'

Thor Chan, CEO and Co-Founder of AAX said:
'LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange matching engine provides the performance and reliability to power AAX's 24-hour trading platform all in a cloud-based environment. AAX is setting the standard for the next generation of cryptocurrency exchanges, offering much higher levels of trust, integrity, performance and security than has previously been available to retail and institutional investors.'

AAX is part of Atom International Technology Limited, a specialist in decentralized blockchain solutions using leading-edge digital technology. Based in Malta with technology operations in London and Hong Kong, AAX provides trading across a wide range of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

LSEG Technology delivers robust, scalable, high-performance technology including broker, exchange, market data, risk and collateral management, surveillance, clearing and settlement products to customers around the world. LSEG Technology's market-leading trading and post-trade products, empowered with key patented technology, helps improve operational efficiencies for over 40 financial market infrastructure and financial services firms, which include London Stock Exchange, HKEX, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, TP-ICAP and other markets worldwide.

- Ends -

For further information:

Media
Christoher Loscher +44 (0)20 7797 1222
Shanaka Abeywickrama +94 77 225 9736
newsroom@lseg.com

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
04:35aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AAX digital asset exchange goes live using LSEG Technolo..
PU
03:51aBanks, funds propose shorter trading day in Europe, bourses split
RE
11/06Swiss Re in talks to buy stake in insurer China Pacific
RE
11/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG - Publication of Circular and Notice of General Mee..
PU
11/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on Nov. 26
RE
11/06Sampo Oyj Announcement Of Sampo Plc's Results And Annual General Meeting In 2..
DJ
11/06Hong Kong bourse logs biggest quarterly profit fall in 3 years on protests
RE
11/06HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : & Clearing's 3Q Profit Missed Expectations --..
DJ
11/05HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : & Clearing 3Q Net Profit Fell 9.6%
DJ
11/04AQUIS EXCHANGE : Brexit 'hubs' face EU markets watchdog checks in 2020
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 284 M
EBIT 2019 1 055 M
Net income 2019 548 M
Debt 2019 1 239 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 47,1x
P/E ratio 2020 37,9x
EV / Sales2019 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 10,3x
Capitalization 24 204 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7 624,39  GBp
Last Close Price 6 932,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Christopher Francis Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raffaele Carlo Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC70.65%31 148
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.18.69%49 788
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.89%40 187
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG30.11%27 422
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%25 281
NASDAQ20.66%16 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group