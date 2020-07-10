Log in
London Stock Exchange plc

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
London Stock Exchange : Carney calls for more climate action from world's stock exchanges

07/10/2020 | 06:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BOE) attends a news conference at Bank Of England in London

Mark Carney, the United Nations special envoy for climate and finance, has called on stock exchanges across the world to back a drive to improve the environmental data shared by companies.

Carney, who until recently was the governor of the Bank of England, has championed a framework from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which helps companies figure out what information to share.

While the TCFD is currently voluntary, Carney has floated the idea of making it compulsory and is keen to see greater adoption to help investors make more informed decisions when assessing climate-related risks.

Ahead of the next round of U.N. climate talks in Scotland next year - COP26 - Carney and David Schwimmer, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE), have written to a number of stock exchanges to urge them to help.

In jointly signed letters to an unspecified number of exchanges, dated July 8, the pair asked them to support a new initiative with the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (UN SSE) set to launch in September.

The initiative, to be chaired by the LSE, aims to draw up best practice reporting guidance on climate disclosures, which can be used by companies wherever they are listed, to ensure globally consistent disclosures in line with TCFD.

"Ensuring that every professional financial decision takes the risks and opportunities of climate change into account is a core objective of COP 26," said the letter, seen by Reuters.

"The work of stock exchanges in supporting the widespread adoption of TCFD reporting is critical in this regard."

Jack Ehnes, chief executive of U.S. pension scheme CalSTRS, also backed the move.

"Institutional investors like CalSTRS need globally consistent high quality climate and sustainability data to inform investment decisions.

"Exchanges can play a critical role to improve the data and reinforce global standards."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 395 M 3 019 M 3 019 M
Net income 2020 595 M 750 M 750 M
Net Debt 2020 2 057 M 2 594 M 2 594 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,8x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 29 569 M 37 301 M 37 278 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 447,06 GBX
Last Close Price 8 426,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.72%37 301
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED46.48%60 470
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.44%50 421
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.95%34 261
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO37.05%22 569
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.44.71%20 798
