Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

London Stock Exchange : EU warns of competition concerns over LSE's $27 billion bid for Refinitiv

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 12:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London

By Foo Yun Chee

European Union antitrust regulators on Monday warned about the possible anti-competitive effects of the London Stock Exchange's $27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv as they launched a four-month investigation into the deal.

LSE announced the proposed acquisition last year which will broaden its trading business and make it a major distributor and creator of market data, a profitable and fast growing sector. It will also make it a rival to Bloomberg.

The European Commission said it was concerned about the combined company's large market share in the trading of European government bonds because both LSE's MTS trading venue and Refinitiv's Tradeweb are already market leaders. It said a new trading rival would not gain enough clients to challenge the two trading venues.

It said another key concern was the merged entity's market power in trading and clearing in over-the-counter interest rate derivatives used by investors and companies to hedge interest rate risks, a business where customers rarely switch to a rival.

LSE said in a statement that it continued to engage constructively with the European Commission and that it remained committed to closing the transaction in 2020.

Refinitiv declined to comment.

The Commission also cited worries about rivals in consolidated real-time datafeeds and desktop services being shut out from accessing LSE's input data and competitors in index licensing facing the same problem.

"It is key for a well functioning financial market to ensure that market participants continue to have access to financial market infrastructure and financial data products on competitive terms," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The European Commission will decide by Oct. 27 whether to clear the deal.

The probe was launched after the LSE declined to offer concessions during the EU's preliminary review.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -2.28% 8212 Delayed Quote.6.30%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 1.10% 93.14 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
12:34pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EU warns of competition concerns over LSE's $27 billion ..
RE
12:32pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EU warns of competition concerns over LSE's $27 billion ..
RE
12:22pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EU to Begin Phase 2 Review of Refinitiv Transaction
DJ
12:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Statement Re EC Review of Refinitiv Transaction
DJ
08:41aPandemic propels old-school bond traders towards an electronic future
RE
07:15aLondon Stock Exchange PLC Appoints New Chairman, Interim CEO
DJ
05:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : appointments
PU
05:07aLondon Stock Exchange's Rathi to head UK financial watchdog
RE
06/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : backs initial COVID-19 donation with additional funding
AQ
06/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LocoSoco Group Plc - Hand Sanitiser Partnership & eXpres..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 383 M 2 965 M 2 965 M
Net income 2020 594 M 739 M 739 M
Net Debt 2020 272 M 338 M 338 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,2x
Yield 2020 0,91%
Capitalization 28 910 M 35 752 M 35 972 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8 128,21 GBX
Last Close Price 8 238,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.30%35 752
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.13%51 723
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED18.74%49 015
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG13.02%32 526
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.37.24%19 724
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO18.69%19 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group