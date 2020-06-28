Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

London Stock Exchange : Italy readies plan to bolster watchdog powers to defend Milan bourse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

By Giuseppe Fonte

Italy's ruling parties plan to increase the powers available to market regulator Consob to shield the country's stock exchange, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters.

Italy's bourse is owned by the London Stock Exchange (LSE), which is seeking to acquire data and analytics company Refinitv. Thomson Reuters,, the parent company of Reuters News, owns 45% of Refinitiv.

European antitrust authorities last week opened an in-depth investigation into the LSE/Refinitiv deal, and the possibility that asset sales will be required to safeguard competition has raised alarm in Italy's ruling coalition.

Rome is closely monitoring the deal as the Italian stock exchange includes MTS, a trading platform of strategic importance for Italian sovereign bonds.

Two Italian sources close to the matter told Reuters this week LSE might sell MTS to win the EU's green light for the Refinitiv deal.

LSE was not immediately available for comment. CEO David Schwimmer said in February he is not expecting a change in the ownership of Borsa Italiana.

Under the proposed legislative changes in Italy, to be voted on in parliament next week, the co-ruling 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party aim to impose stricter control over any changes in the stock exchange's shareholding structure.

Prior notification to Consob will be needed for anyone who exceeds or falls below holdings of 10%, 20%, 30% and 50% by acquiring or divesting a stake in the Milan bourse or in the company that controls it.

Under current law, Consob must be informed of any plans to acquire a direct or indirect controlling stake, and can oppose the plans if it deems them a threat to "sound and prudent management of the market".

Brussels has expressed concerns about the large market share of a combined LSE-Refinitiv entity in the trading of European government bonds, because both LSE's MTS trading venue and Refinitiv's Tradeweb are market leaders.

LSE said in a statement last week that it continued to engage constructively with the European Commission and that it remained committed to closing the transaction in 2020. Refinitiv declined last week to comment.

The 5-Star Movement is fiercely against any attempt by LSE to break up the Milan bourse and is trying to persuade Italy's biggest financial institutions to bid for the stock exchange.

(Additional reporting by Angelo Amante and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Gavin Jones and Frances Kerry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.03% 8358 Delayed Quote.7.85%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -0.46% 91.19 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
12:06pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Italy readies plan to bolster watchdog powers to defend ..
RE
06/27Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over 'economic sabotage'
RE
06/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06/25DAVID WARREN : London Stock Exchange Group Appoints Anna Manz as CFO -- Update
DJ
06/25EU to propose single stock report to compete with London, document shows
RE
06/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Appoints Anna Manz as CFO
DJ
06/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG Appoints Anna Manz as Chief Financial Officer
PU
06/25London Stock Exchange appoints Manz as CFO
RE
06/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 398 M 2 958 M 2 958 M
Net income 2020 580 M 716 M 716 M
Net Debt 2020 272 M 335 M 335 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,3x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 29 331 M 36 155 M 36 182 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 379,06 GBX
Last Close Price 8 358,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.85%36 155
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED26.25%52 114
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.32%49 469
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG13.99%32 847
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO24.39%19 918
NASDAQ8.14%19 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group