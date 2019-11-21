Log in
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
London Stock Exchange : PrimaryBid Signs Agreement with London Stock Exchange

11/21/2019 | 09:35am EST

By Sabela Ojea

PrimaryBid Ltd. said Thursday that it has signed a commercial agreement with London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.LN) to expand access to equity offerings.

The online-investment platform, which connects retail investors with listed company offerings, will build a digital infrastructure together with LSE to enable retail investors in share offerings on the same terms as institutional investors, it said.

That way, retail investors will have real-time access to share deals, it said.

The deal combines LSE's "unparalleled expertise" in market infrastructure with PrimaryBid's digital distribution engine, PrimaryBid said.

"This agreement is part of our ongoing commitment to broaden the services available to retail investors. Individual investors and issuers will benefit from the additional capital and liquidity available through PrimaryBid's platform, helping to make markets more accessible for all," Head of Equity Primary Markets Charlie Walker said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

