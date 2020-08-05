Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

London Stock Exchange : Thomson Reuters 2020 outlook steady as profit exceeds forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 11:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York.

Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected second quarter profit on Wednesday and reaffirmed its 2020 forecast in the face of global market uncertainty.

The news and information provider, which owns Reuters News, said sales in the company's legal, tax and corporate businesses are expected to rise in the current quarter.

"Results in the second quarter illustrate the resilience in our business," Chief Executive Steve Hasker, who joined Thomson Reuters this year, said in an interview.

The company was about two-thirds through a 2020 cost-cutting program, which is focused on external costs, such as consultants and travel and entertainment, and targets $100 million in savings, Chief Financial Officer Michael Eastwood added.

"We will achieve it on discretionary expenses," Eastwood said.

Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold said in a note to clients that Thomson Reuters' "diverse customer base, combined with its recurring revenue stream, provides stability and strong cash flow generation".

Arnold maintained a "hold" rating on the stock, saying its price fairly reflects its growth outlook.

The company's New York-listed shares were down 0.5%, while its Toronto-listed shares fell 1.1%

Thomson Reuters said it saw no significant disruptions from the coronavirus crisis, adding that its 500,000 legal, tax and other professional clients were able to access its services online, working from home.

It said quarterly revenue dipped 1% to $1.405 billion and operating profit fell 18% to $365 million, from $447 million a year ago, when the quarter included some one-time items.

Adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share were ahead of the 38 cents analysts expected, according to Refinitiv, while sales met Wall Street expectations.

Thomson Reuters expects higher free cash flow for the year, between $1 and $1.1 billion, and said its three main divisions should grow sales by 3%-4% in the third quarter.

Of its three largest divisions, Legal Professionals and Corporates showed higher quarterly sales and adjusted profit, while the Tax & Accounting Professionals segment saw lower sales and adjusted profit, partly reflecting a delayed U.S. tax filing season during the pandemic.

Reuters News saw organic revenues fall 11%, reflecting the effect of the coronavirus crisis on its events business. The news division's sales are forecast to be lower in the third quarter and for the full year.

Asked about Thomson Reuters' merger and acquisitions activity, Hasker said dealmaking has been muted during the pandemic but may pick up in 2021.

"We have a healthy list of companies we monitor," he said.

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Nick Zieminski and Kenneth Li
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.54% 8572 Delayed Quote.8.88%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -1.33% 93.1 Delayed Quote.1.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
11:05aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Thomson Reuters 2020 outlook steady as profit exceeds fo..
RE
05:30aSampo Oyj Sampo To Launch A New Long-term Incentive Scheme
DJ
02:51aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January -- -5-
DJ
02:30aSampo Oyj Sampo Group's Recommended Cash -2-
DJ
08/04Euronext says case to redress gender imbalance by cutting trading day not str..
RE
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/31LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. closes antitrust probe into London Stock Exchange G..
RE
07/31U.s. justice department closes investigation into proposed acquisition of ref..
RE
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 443 M 3 209 M 3 209 M
Net income 2020 501 M 658 M 658 M
Net Debt 2020 230 M 302 M 302 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,1x
Yield 2020 0,91%
Capitalization 29 611 M 38 673 M 38 892 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 592,60 GBX
Last Close Price 8 438,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.88%38 673
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED48.93%61 481
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.49%52 035
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG11.17%33 637
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO47.13%24 225
NASDAQ21.10%21 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group