Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

London Stock Exchange : U.S. closes antitrust probe into London Stock Exchange Group acquisition of Refinitiv

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 11:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London

The U.S. Justice Department has closed its antitrust investigation into the London Stock Exchange Group's acquisition of financial markets data firm Refinitiv, saying it would not harm competition or American consumers, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement on the approximately $27 billion acquisition was announced last August.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.65% 8484 Delayed Quote.9.47%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -0.19% 93.46 Delayed Quote.0.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
07/31LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. closes antitrust probe into London Stock Exchange G..
RE
07/31U.s. justice department closes investigation into proposed acquisition of ref..
RE
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/31LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slides as UK postpones lockdown easing
RE
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/31EURONEXT N : Rejects Calls for a Shorter Trading Day Across Its Six Venues -- Fi..
DJ
07/31BAE SYSTEMS PLC Acquisition Completion
DJ
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/31London Stock Exchange in no rush to shorten trading day
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 391 M 3 128 M 3 128 M
Net income 2020 451 M 590 M 590 M
Net Debt 2020 194 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2020 77,4x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 29 773 M 39 118 M 38 949 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 601,26 GBX
Last Close Price 8 484,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC9.47%38 141
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED46.32%59 165
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.57%51 641
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.31%33 953
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO47.64%25 432
NASDAQ22.61%21 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group