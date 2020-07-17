London Stock Exchange : VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Result of EGM

Log in
07/17/2020 | 05:40am EDT

VanEck Vectors™ UCITS ETFs plc (the “Company”) RE: RESULTS OF SCHEME MEETING AND EGM

17 JULY 2020

The Directors of the Company wish to announce the results of the Scheme Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting, each as defined in the Circular to Shareholders dated 10th June 2020. Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall bear the same meaning as outlined in the Circular.

Results of Scheme Meeting

The Scheme Meeting was convened on 10 July 2020 to consider and vote upon the Scheme. The resolution proposed at the Scheme Meeting was approved by the required majority of  the Scheme Shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy at the Scheme Meeting.

Results of EGM

An EGM was convened on 10 July 2020 to consider and approve the Scheme and certain updates to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. The resolutions proposed at the EGM were approved by the required majority of the Shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy at the EGM.

Implementation of the Scheme and transition to the ICSD Model

Implementation of the Scheme is conditional upon approval by the High Court of Ireland (with or without modification) of the Scheme pursuant to Section 453(2)(c) of the Act and a copy of the Scheme Order having been delivered to the Registrar of Companies for registration in accordance with Section 454 of the Act on or before the Effective Date.

Contingent on the above approval, the Directors envisage the effective date for implementing the Scheme to be on or around 9 October 2020, to be fixed by the Irish High Court.

This date, once determined, will be announced via the relevant stock exchange announcements and will be available at www.vaneck.com.

Enquiries:
VanEck Henry Glynn Dominik Poiger hglynn@vaneck.com  dpoiger@vaneck.com

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
