London Stock Exchange plc

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
News 


London Stock Exchange on track to close Refinitiv deal as income jumps

02/28/2020 | 02:33am EST
The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London

The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it would complete its $27 billion takeover of analytics company Refinitiv on time this year as it reported higher-than-expected annual income, driven a jump in clearing activity.

"We remain on track to close the (Refinitiv) transaction in the second half of this year," said David Schwimmer, the former Goldman Sachs veteran who took over the reins at the LSE in 2018.

The Financial Times report earlier this week that the deal is facing intense early scrutiny in Brussels, raising the risk that regulators will subject the deal to a much lengthier probe than expected.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News.

The exchange said total income from continuing operations rose 8% to 2.314 billion pounds ($3.01 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31.

Analysts had expected total income of 2.308 billion pounds according to company supplied estimates from 13 analysts.

Total revenue also rose 8% to 2.07 billion pounds, ahead of estimates.

The exchange's post trade services unit, which includes clearer LCH, settlement and custody activities, reported a 15% rise in revenue.

Growth at LCH comes as Brexit and other tailwinds is helping Frankfurt build stronger momentum this year to attract more euro clearing from London, while France is also looking at ways to lure clearing in euro swaps away from London to the European Union.

The LSE said it has an application to the European Union for LCH to continue serving customers in the bloc after Britain's "standstill" transition period expires in December.

The exchange said it also expects its listings link to the Shanghai exchange "to take a while to build" up activity.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Huw Jones)
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.8543 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -4.68% 205.69 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -3.29% 7810 Delayed Quote.0.77%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -0.18% 103.05 Delayed Quote.15.41%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 308 M
EBIT 2019 1 058 M
Net income 2019 545 M
Debt 2019 1 072 M
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 53,2x
P/E ratio 2020 42,3x
EV / Sales2019 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 27 270 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8 099,23  GBp
Last Close Price 7 810,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC0.77%35 109
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.79%51 947
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.70%41 937
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.39%29 998
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 213
NASDAQ5.53%18 650
