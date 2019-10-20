Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:28 am
7102 GBp   +0.82%
07:03pThomson Reuters searching for CEO Smith's successor
RE
10/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG Directorate Change
PU
10/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Directorate Change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thomson Reuters searching for CEO Smith's successor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp has begun searching for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith, who oversaw the sale of a majority stake in the news and information provider's financial-data business to a Blackstone Group Inc-led consortium last year, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Thomson Reuters enlisted search firm Spencer Stuart to draw up a list of candidates to replace Smith, the newspaper reported, citing four people with knowledge of the succession process. The reported move follows Blackstone's agreement earlier this year to sell the financial-data business, now called Refinitiv, to London Stock Exchange Group for $27 billion (21 billion pounds).

In a statement, Thomson Reuters said: "The Board of Directors considers succession planning and benchmarking for all key executives a matter of good governance. Hence, the Board and management continuously assess internal candidates and work with search firms to scan the external market."

David Thomson, the company's chairman, said the board "is fully supportive of Jim Smith and his management team. We are aligned on strategy and direction."

Smith said in a memo to employees that he was actively involved in the succession planning process.

"To be clear, I'm not planning to go anywhere soon," Smith said. "Please know that when the time comes to hand over the reins, you will hear it from me."

Spencer Stuart declined to comment.

(Reporting by Mike Spector; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.82% 7102 Delayed Quote.74.84%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 1.23% 48.39 Delayed Quote.62.33%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -0.19% 87.52 Delayed Quote.33.00%
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.45% 46.92 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
07:05pDAVID THOMSON : Thomson Reuters searching for CEO Smith's successor
RE
07:03pThomson Reuters searching for CEO Smith's successor
RE
10/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/18EUROPE : String of weak earnings leave European stocks barely up on the week
RE
10/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Minister Harsha de Silva presents 'Opportunity Sri Lanka..
AQ
10/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/18LSE gets earnings boost ahead of Refinitiv deal vote
RE
10/18LSE Group third quarter income rises ahead of Refinitiv deal vote
RE
10/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG Directorate Change
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 298 M
EBIT 2019 1 051 M
Net income 2019 548 M
Debt 2019 1 239 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 48,3x
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
EV / Sales2019 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
Capitalization 24 798 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7 609,00  GBp
Last Close Price 7 102,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Christopher Francis Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raffaele Carlo Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC74.84%31 920
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.32%52 903
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.20%38 214
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG36.26%29 199
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 023
NASDAQ20.90%16 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group