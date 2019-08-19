Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Londonmetric Property PLC    LMP   GB00B4WFW713

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

(LMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Londonmetric Property : ACQUISITION OF WAREHOUSE DEVELOPMENT FOR £24M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 02:42am EDT

ACQUISITION OF WAREHOUSE DEVELOPMENT FOR £24M

Released : 19 August 2019 7:00

RNS Number : 4085J

LondonMetric Property PLC

19 August 2019

19 August 2019

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

LONDONMETRIC TO PURCHASE AND FUND A PRE-LET

DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE DEVELOPMENT FOR £24 MILLION

LondonMetric Property Plc ("LondonMetric") announces that it has agreed to purchase and fund a new 232,000 sq ft distribution warehouse for £24.0

million, reflecting a yield on cost of 5.2%.

The warehouse has been pre-let to Croda, a FTSE 100 speciality chemical company, on a 20 year lease at a rent of £1.3 million pa subject to annually

payable RPI linked rental uplifts of between 1% and 3% pa.

Located adjacent to Junction 36 of the M62, Croda will use the warehouse as its global distribution hub and will invest a significant amount in a state-of-

the-art automated facility. The 33 acre site will have a very low site density of 16% and there is planning consent for approximately 140,000 sq ft of

additional development.

Construction commences imminently and is expected to complete in mid-2020. LondonMetric will forward fund the developer, db symmetry, benefiting

from a 5.2% funding coupon.

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive of LondonMetric, commented:

"In this ongoing low interest rate environment, we continue to be attracted to sustainable real estate which can deliver reliable, repetitive and growing

income returns.

"This latest distribution investment is let to a high quality occupier who is an existing customer of ours. It benefits from a very long lease at an attractive

yield that is inflation linked and will further improve the quality of our portfolio as well as offer further occupier-led development potential."

For further information, please contact:

LondonMetric Property Plc

Andrew Jones / Martin McGann

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7484 9000

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

About LondonMetric Property Plc

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. LondonMetric has 16 million sq ft under management.

Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQGMGMRZNRGLZM

Disclaimer

LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 06:41:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
02:42aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Acquisition of warehouse development for £24m
PU
07/02LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Changes to Director Details
PU
07/01LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property plc
PU
06/28LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - LondonMetric Property PLC
PU
06/28LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 - LondonMetricProperty Plc
AQ
06/28LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property plc
PU
06/28LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Completion of Combination and Admission of Shares
PU
06/27LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Scheme of Arrangement becomes Effective
PU
06/27LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
06/27LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- LondonMetric Property plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 105 M
EBIT 2020 94,5 M
Net income 2020 137 M
Debt 2020 797 M
Yield 2020 4,20%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2021 21,9x
Capitalization 1 687 M
Chart LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Londonmetric Property PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 210,46  GBp
Last Close Price 201,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Marc Jones Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Lionel Vaughan Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Francis McGann Finance Director & Executive Director
James Fitzroy Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Pelmore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC15.86%2 017
EQUINIX INC56.52%46 340
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.16.07%25 118
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.50%22 979
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES28.51%16 464
WP CAREY INC35.63%15 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group