Londonmetric Property : ASSET MANAGEMENT UPDATE AT TWO DISTRIBUTION ASSETS

ASSET MANAGEMENT UPDATE AT TWO DISTRIBUTION ASSETS

Released : 03 April 2019 7:00

RNS Number : 9095U

LondonMetric Property PLC

03 April 2019

3 April 2019

LONDONMETRIC AGREES 15 YEAR RE-GEAR ON 656,000 SQ FT AT BEDFORD

AND A 55,000 SQ FT LOGISTICS EXTENSION AT SWINDON

LondonMetric Property Plc ("LondonMetric") announces that it has exchanged contracts with Argos to extend the lease at its 656,000 sq ft distribution warehouse by a further 12 years. The new lease runs for 15 years, without break, and generates a rent of £4.1 million pa subject to five yearly inflation linked uplifts.

LondonMetric has also exchanged contracts with Oak Furniture Land to extend its 302,000 sq ft distribution warehouse in Swindon by 55,000 sq ft. Construction is expected to commence in May 2019 at a cost of £4 million, delivering a marginal yield on cost of 8%.

Following removal of the break, the lease runs for a further nine years, generating a rent of £1.9 million pa subject to five yearly inflation linked uplifts.

Mark Stirling, Asset Director of LondonMetric, commented:

"We continue to work closely with our occupiers to ensure that our real estate meets their future trading requirements and remains fit for purpose. These transactions demonstrate the strength of occupier contentment at our properties and their confidence in the outlook for their businesses.

"As well as providing greater certainty of income, these deals also give us better certainty of future income growth with all of our mega distribution warehouses now benefiting from contractual rental uplifts."

For further information, please contact:

LondonMetric Property Plc

Andrew Jones / Mark Stirling

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7484 9000

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

About LondonMetric Property Plc

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 12 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com

