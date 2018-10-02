Londonmetric Property : Additional Listing

Additional Listing

Released : 02 October 2018

LondonMetric Property PLC 02 October 2018

2 October 2018

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

Additional Listing

On 22 August 2018, LondonMetric Property Plc ("Company") declared a first quarterly interim dividend of 1.9 pence per Ordinary Share ("Dividend") payable on 5 October 2018 to Shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 31 August 2018.

The Company confirms that, in accordance with the terms of the scrip dividend scheme ("Scheme"), 845,291 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares") are to be issued in relation to the Dividend.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the Shares to be admitted to trading on the LSE ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur on 5 October 2018 and the Shares will rank pari passu with existing issued Shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 698,679,528 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. No shares are held in Treasury. The total number of voting rights will be 698,679,528. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Details of the Scheme can be found at www.londonmetric.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends.

