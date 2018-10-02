Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Londonmetric Property PLC    LMP   GB00B4WFW713

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC (LMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/02 05:01:51 pm
182.2 GBp   +1.45%
04:27pLONDONMETRIC PR : Additional Listing
PU
09/28LONDONMETRIC PR : Notice of Results
PU
09/10LONDONMETRIC PR : Sale of launceston retail park for £21.9 million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Londonmetric Property : Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

Additional Listing

Released : 02 October 2018 15:18

RNS Number : 7401C

LondonMetric Property PLC 02 October 2018

2 October 2018

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

Additional Listing

On 22 August 2018, LondonMetric Property Plc ("Company") declared a first quarterly interim dividend of 1.9 pence per Ordinary Share ("Dividend") payable on 5 October 2018 to Shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 31 August 2018.

The Company confirms that, in accordance with the terms of the scrip dividend scheme ("Scheme"), 845,291 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares") are to be issued in relation to the Dividend.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the Shares to be admitted to trading on the LSE ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur on 5 October 2018 and the Shares will rank pari passu with existing issued Shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 698,679,528 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. No shares are held in Treasury. The total number of voting rights will be 698,679,528. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Details of the Scheme can be found at www.londonmetric.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

LondonMetric Property Plc Martin McGann

+44 (0)20 7484 9000

Gareth Price

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSMTBITMBBMBRP

Disclaimer

LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 14:26:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
04:27pLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Additional Listing
PU
09/28LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Notice of Results
PU
09/10LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Sale of launceston retail park for £21.9 million
PU
09/06LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Scrip Calculation
PU
08/30LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
08/20LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Two urban logistics acquisitions for £24m
PU
06/07LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/30LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Retail property firm Londonmetric nervous about UK secto..
RE
05/25LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC : annual earnings release
03/15LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 85,6 M
EBIT 2019 84,9 M
Net income 2019 121 M
Debt 2019 617 M
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 12,03
P/E ratio 2020 13,95
EV / Sales 2019 21,9x
EV / Sales 2020 21,1x
Capitalization 1 253 M
Chart LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Londonmetric Property PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,98  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Marc Jones Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Lionel Vaughan Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Francis McGann Finance Director & Executive Director
James Fitzroy Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Pelmore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC-4.41%1 632
EQUINIX INC-4.83%34 296
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-2.28%23 890
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 767
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.74%16 416
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-7.55%13 750
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.