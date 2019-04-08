Londonmetric Property : Additional Listing

Additional Listing

Released : 08 April 2019 16:48

RNS Number : 4913V

LondonMetric Property PLC

08 April 2019

8 April 2019

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

Additional Listing

On 7 March 2019, LondonMetric Property Plc ("Company") declared a third quarterly interim dividend of 1.9 pence per Ordinary Share ("Dividend") payable on 17 April 2019 to Shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 15 March 2019.

The Company confirms that, in accordance with the terms of the scrip dividend scheme ("Scheme"), 669,979 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares") are to be issued in relation to the Dividend.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the Shares to be admitted to trading on the LSE ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur on 17 April 2019 and the Shares will rank pari passu with existing issued Shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 700,661,819 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. No shares are held in Treasury. The total number of voting rights will be 700,661,819. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Details of the Scheme can be found at www.londonmetric.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends.

-Ends- For further information, please contact: LondonMetric Property Plc +44 (0)20 7484 9000 Martin McGann Gareth Price

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END