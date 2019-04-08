Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Londonmetric Property PLC    LMP   GB00B4WFW713

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

(LMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Londonmetric Property : Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

Additional Listing

Released : 08 April 2019 16:48

RNS Number : 4913V

LondonMetric Property PLC

08 April 2019

8 April 2019

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

Additional Listing

On 7 March 2019, LondonMetric Property Plc ("Company") declared a third quarterly interim dividend of 1.9 pence per Ordinary Share ("Dividend") payable on 17 April 2019 to Shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 15 March 2019.

The Company confirms that, in accordance with the terms of the scrip dividend scheme ("Scheme"), 669,979 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares") are to be issued in relation to the Dividend.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the Shares to be admitted to trading on the LSE ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur on 17 April 2019 and the Shares will rank pari passu with existing issued Shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 700,661,819 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. No shares are held in Treasury. The total number of voting rights will be 700,661,819. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Details of the Scheme can be found at www.londonmetric.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

LondonMetric Property Plc

+44 (0)20 7484 9000

Martin McGann

Gareth Price

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSIPMATMBIMBFL

Disclaimer

LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 16:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
12:03pLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Additional Listing
PU
04/03LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Asset management update at two distribution assets
PU
03/25LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Disposal of two warehouses in yorkshire for £67m
PU
03/21LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Scrip Calculation for Third Quarterly Dividend
PU
03/14LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
01/31Factbox - With Brexit looming, UK Plc triggers emergency measures
RE
01/07LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Additional Listing
PU
01/07LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Sale of three shorter let warehouses for £24m
PU
2018LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : £150 million private placement
PU
2018LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Scrip Calculation for Second Quarterly Dividend
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 87,3 M
EBIT 2019 79,1 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 649 M
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 12,35
P/E ratio 2020 15,76
EV / Sales 2019 23,3x
EV / Sales 2020 22,8x
Capitalization 1 387 M
Chart LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Londonmetric Property PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,94  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Marc Jones Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Lionel Vaughan Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Francis McGann Finance Director & Executive Director
James Fitzroy Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Pelmore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC13.91%1 829
EQUINIX INC32.44%38 878
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.89%25 382
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.66%21 810
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.93%16 135
VORNADO REALTY TRUST12.16%13 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About