Londonmetric Property : Completion of Combination and Admission of Shares

Released : 28 June 2019 8:39 RNS Number : 7996D LondonMetric Property PLC 28 June 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 28 June 2019 LondonMetric Property PLC ("LondonMetric" or the "Company") Completion of the Combination and Admission of Shares Further to the announcement by A&J Mucklow Group plc and LondonMetric on 27 June 2019 in relation to the Scheme becoming Effective, LondonMetric announces that Admission and commencement of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares became effective at 8.00 a.m. today. As set out in the Scheme Document, New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form are expected to be credited to CREST accounts on or soon after 8.00 a.m. on 28 June 2019 (but no later than 11 July 2019) and definitive share certificates for the New Ordinary Shares in certificated form are expected to be dispatched by no later than 11 July 2019. The New LondonMetric Shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares in issue, including the right to receive and retain dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid, if any, by reference to a record date on or after the Effective Date. The Company now has 839,277,503 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market, each such share carrying one vote (the Company holds no shares in treasury). This figure may be used by LondonMetric Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the combined circular and prospectus published by the Company in connection with the Combination on 30 May 2019. All references to times in this announcement are to times in London (unless otherwise stated). Enquiries LondonMetric Property Plc +44 (0) 20 7484 9000 Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Martin McGann, Finance Director Gareth Price, Investor Relations FTI Consulting (PR Advisers) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Dido Laurimore Richard Gotla Important Notice This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. The New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Combination are not being offered to the public by means of this announcement. The Combination will be subject to the applicable requirements of the Code, the Panel, the London Stock Exchange and the FCA. Overseas Shareholders This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law, the Code, the Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of England. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and/or regulation. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom, or who are subject to other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. In particular, the ability of persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom o r who are subject to the laws of another jurisdiction to participate in the Combination or to vote their Mucklow Scheme Shares in respect of the Scheme at the Mucklow Court Meeting, or to execute and deliver Forms of Proxy appointing another to vote at the Mucklow Court Meeting on their behalf, may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located or to which they are subject. Any failure to comply with the applicable requirements may constitute a violation of the laws and/or regulations of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Combination disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Unless otherwise determined by LondonMetric or required by the Code and permitted by applicable law and regulation, participation in the Combination will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the Combination by any such use, means, instrumentality or form within a Restricted Jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all documentation relating to the Combination are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction, and persons receiving this announcement and all documents relating to the Combination (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise distribute or send them in, into or from such jurisdictions as doing so may invalidate any purported vote in respect of the Combination. If the Combination is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer (unless otherwise permitted by applicable law and regulation), the Takeover Offer may not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into or by use of the mails or any other means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile, e-mail or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of any Restricted Jurisdiction and the Takeover Offer will not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities or from within any Restricted Jurisdiction. The availability of the New Ordinary Shares under the Combination to Mucklow Shareholders who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. Further details in relation to Mucklow Shareholders in overseas jurisdictions are contained in the Scheme Document. Notice to US investors The Combination relates to the securities of an English company with a listing on the London Stock Exchange and is proposed to be implemented pursuant to a scheme of arrangement provided for under English law. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer rules or the proxy solicitation rules under the US Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Scheme is subject to procedural and disclosure requirements and practices applicable to a scheme of arrangement involving a target company in England listed on the London Stock Exchange, which are different from the disclosure requirements of the US tender offer and proxy solicitation rules. If in the future LondonMetric exercises its right to implement the Combination by way of a Takeover Offer, such Takeover Offer will be made in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including, without limitation, to the extent applicable, Section 14(e) of the US Exchange Act and Regulation 14E thereunder, and subject, in the case of participation by Mucklow Shareholders resident in the United States, to the availability of an exemption (if any) from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and of the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Such Takeover Offer would be made by LondonMetric and no one else. In addition to any such Takeover Offer, LondonMetric, certain affiliated companies and the nominees or brokers (acting as agents) may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares in Mucklow outside such Takeover Offer during the period in which such Takeover Offer would remain open for acceptance. If such purchases or arrangements to purchase were to be made, they would be made outside the United States and would comply with applicable law, including the US Exchange Act. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as required in the United Kingdom, will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service of the FCA and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website: http://www.londonstockexchange.com/. The New Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Scheme have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or under any laws or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may only be offered or sold in the United States in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The New Ordinary Shares are expected to be issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act provided by Section 3(a) thereof. Mucklow Shareholders (whether or not US persons) who are or will be affiliates of LondonMetric or Mucklow prior to, or of the Combined Group after, the Effective Date will be subject to certain US transfer restrictions relating to the New Ordinary Shares received pursuant to the Scheme as will be further described in the Scheme Document. For the purposes of qualifying for the exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act afforded by Section 3(a)(10) thereunder, Mucklow will advise the Court that its sanctioning of the Scheme will be relied on by LondonMetric as an approval of the Scheme following a hearing on the fairness of the terms and conditions of the Scheme to Mucklow Shareholders. None of the securities referred to in this announcement have been approved or disapproved by the SEC or any US state securities commission, nor have any such authorities passed judgment upon the fairness or the merits of the Combination or determined if this announcement is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. US holders of Mucklow Ordinary Shares also should be aware that the transaction contemplated herein may have tax consequences in the United States and that such consequences, if any, are not described herein. US holders of Mucklow Ordinary Shares are urged to consult with independent professional advisors regarding the legal, tax and financial consequences of the Combination applicable to them, It may be difficult for US holders of Mucklow Ordinary Shares to enforce their rights and claims arising out of the US federal securities laws since LondonMetric and Mucklow are organized in countries other than the United States and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of, and some or all of their assets may be located in, jurisdictions other than the United States. US holders of Mucklow Ordinary Shares may have difficulty effecting service of process within the United States upon those persons or recovering against judgments of US courts, including judgments based upon the civil liability provisions of the US federal securities laws. US holders of Mucklow Ordinary Shares may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's judgment. Further details in relation to US investors are contained in the Scheme Document. Publication on website A copy of this announcement will be made available, free of charge subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, at www.londonmetric.com by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the Business Day following the date of this announcement. Neither the content of the websites referred to in this announcement nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on LondonMetric's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END ALSCKFDNOBKKBAB Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

