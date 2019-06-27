Londonmetric Property : Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement 0 06/27/2019 | 09:50am EDT Send by mail :

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 27 June 2019 RECOMMENDED CASH AND SHARE OFFER BY LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of A&J MUCKLOW GROUP PLC to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement On 23 May 2019, the boards of A&J Mucklow Group plc (Mucklow) and LondonMetric Property plc (LondonMetric) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash and share offer by LondonMetric for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Mucklow (the Combination). The Combination is being implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Scheme). The boards of Mucklow and LondonMetric are pleased to announce that the High Court of Justice in England and Wales has today made an order sanctioning the scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Court Order). Scheme Shareholders who appeared on Mucklow's register of members at the Scheme Record Time, being 6.00 p.m. on 26 June 2019, will, provided the Scheme becomes Effective, be entitled to receive 204.5 pence in cash and 2.19 New LondonMetric Shares for each Scheme Share they held at the Scheme Record Time subject to any variation to the cash and share consideration made pursuant to the Mix and Match Facility. It is anticipated that the Scheme will become Effective later today, 27 June 2019, when the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies. There has been no change to the expected timetable of principal events for the Scheme set out on page 1 of the scheme document sent to Mucklow Shareholders on 30 May 2019 in relation to the Scheme (the Scheme Document). The result of the Mix and Match Facility will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service in due course. Cancellation of trading Mucklow has applied for the cancellation of trading of the Mucklow Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and the cancellation of the admission of the Mucklow Ordinary Shares to the Premium Segment of the Official List and, subject to the Scheme becoming Effective, these will take effect no later than 8.00 a.m. tomorrow, 28 June 2019. Further announcements will be made when the Scheme has become Effective and when the admission of the Mucklow Ordinary Shares to the Premium Segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange have each been cancelled. Admission of the New LondonMetric Shares An application has been made for up to 138,615,684 New LondonMetric Shares to be admitted to the Premium Segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. tomorrow, 28 June 2019. Other If any of the expected times and/or dates above change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Mucklow Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. Such announcement will, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons in Restricted Jurisdictions, also be available on Mucklow's website at www.mucklow.com and LondonMetric website at www.londonmetric.com. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meanings as given to them in the Scheme Document. All times set out in this announcement are London times unless otherwise stated. 