Londonmetric Property : Form 8.3 - LMP LN

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
SYQUANT CAPITAL
are being disclosed:
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
insufficient
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
LondonMetric Property plc
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
4th June 2019
Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are
YES - A&J Mucklow Group plc
they today disclosing, under the Code in
respect of any other party to this offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
12.5p ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
(2)
Derivatives (other than
1,772,270
0.25
options):
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
1,772,270
0.25
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Derivatives transactions (other than options)
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number
Price per unit
relevant
description
e.g. opening/closing a
of
security
e.g. CFD
long/short position,
reference
increasing/reducing a
securities
long/short position
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
7,457
204.4 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
5,940
204.6 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
680
204.6495 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
14,712
204.8 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
267
204.8055 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
291
204.8158 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
608
204.8884 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
1,532
204.9447 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
628
204.963 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
659
204.9674 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
194
204.9805 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
1,217
204.9938 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
3,408
205 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
622
205.0052 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
347
205.0212 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
930
205.0234 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
600
205.0363 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
1,042
205.0747 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
602
205.1285 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
895
205.148 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
783
205.1513 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
976
205.1581 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
309
205.1718 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
451
205.1877 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
697
205.188 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
10,563
205.2 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
700
205.2054 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
1,290
205.2274 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
992
205.2676 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
586
205.3837 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
422
205.4 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
increasing a short position
18,980
205.8 GBp
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
N/A
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
N/A
(c)
Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
5th June 2019
Contact name:
Laurent Boscherel
Telephone number:
+33 1 42 56 56 27
