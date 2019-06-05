Log in
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

(LMP)
Londonmetric Property : Form 8.3 - LMP LN

06/05/2019 | 11:08am EDT

Form 8.3 - LMP LN

Released : 05 June 2019 15:30

RNS Number : 2465B

Syquant Capital

05 June 2019

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings

SYQUANT CAPITAL

are being disclosed:

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

LondonMetric Property plc

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

4th June 2019

(f)

Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are

YES - A&J Mucklow Group plc

they today disclosing, under the Code in

respect of any other party to this offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

12.5p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned

and/or controlled:

(2)

Derivatives (other than

1,772,270

0.25

options):

(3)

Options and agreements to

purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

1,772,270

0.25

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in

1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

security

securities

  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number

Price per unit

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

of

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

reference

increasing/reducing a

securities

long/short position

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

7,457

204.4 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

5,940

204.6 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

680

204.6495 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

14,712

204.8 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

267

204.8055 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

291

204.8158 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

608

204.8884 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

1,532

204.9447 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

628

204.963 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

659

204.9674 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

194

204.9805 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

1,217

204.9938 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

3,408

205 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

622

205.0052 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

347

205.0212 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

930

205.0234 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

600

205.0363 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

1,042

205.0747 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

602

205.1285 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

895

205.148 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

783

205.1513 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

976

205.1581 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

309

205.1718 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

451

205.1877 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

697

205.188 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

10,563

205.2 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

700

205.2054 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

1,290

205.2274 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

992

205.2676 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

586

205.3837 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

422

205.4 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

increasing a short position

18,980

205.8 GBp

  1. Options transactions in respect of existing securities
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

(ii)

Exercising

Class of relevant

Product description

Number of

Exercise price per

security

e.g. call option

securities

unit

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

N/A

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

N/A

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

5th June 2019

Contact name:

Laurent Boscherel

Telephone number:

+33 1 42 56 56 27

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RETCKPDNKBKDKAK

Disclaimer

LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 15:07:08 UTC
