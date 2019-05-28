Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Londonmetric Property PLC    LMP   GB00B4WFW713

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

(LMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Londonmetric Property : Form 8.3 - London Metric Property PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:44am EDT

Form 8.3 - London Metric Property PLC

Released : 28 May 2019 14:02

RNS Number : 3625A

APG Asset Management N.V.

28 May 2019

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

APG Asset Management N.V.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

LondonMetric Property PLC

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

May 24th 2019

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest

practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

NO

discloser making disclosures in respect of any

other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned

8122172

1.1592%

and/or controlled:

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and

agreements to

purchase/sell:

8122172

1.1592%

TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

security

securities

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

unit

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

exercised

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

none

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

none

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

May 27t h 2019

Contact name:

Kool, TA (Thomas)

Telephone number*:

+31 (0)20 6048576

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RETGMGZKFRGGLZM

Disclaimer

LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
09:44aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 - London Metric Property PLC
PU
07:29aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property plc
PU
07:14aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Mucklow (A.& J.) Group plc
PU
07:14aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - A&J Mucklow Group Plc
PU
04:44aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- LondonMetric Property plc
PU
04:09aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - LondonMetric Property Plc
PU
05/24LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Cohen & Steers Capital Management - Form 8.3 - LondonMet..
PR
05/24LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 -
AQ
05/24LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - A&J Mucklow Group Plc
PU
05/24LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Mucklow (A.& J.) Group plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 91,8 M
EBIT 2020 80,1 M
Net income 2020 109 M
Debt 2020 695 M
Yield 2020 4,12%
P/E ratio 2020 16,00
P/E ratio 2021 17,11
EV / Sales 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales 2021 22,4x
Capitalization 1 436 M
Chart LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Londonmetric Property PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Marc Jones Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Lionel Vaughan Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Francis McGann Finance Director & Executive Director
James Fitzroy Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Pelmore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC17.82%1 821
EQUINIX INC40.83%41 742
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.12.60%24 990
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.88%22 204
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES26.12%16 414
WP CAREY INC27.95%14 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About