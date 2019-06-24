Log in
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

(LMP)
Londonmetric Property : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - A&J Mucklow Group PLC

06/24/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - A&J Mucklow Group PLC

Released : 24 June 2019 12:00

RNS Number : 1602D

Peel Hunt LLP

24 June 2019

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING

IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Peel Hunt LLP

(b) Name of offeree in relation to whose relevant

securities this form relates:

A&J Mucklow Group plc

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which

LondonMetric Property Plc

exempt principal trader is connected:

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

21 June 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the

exempt principal trader making disclosures in

LondonMetric Property Plc

respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of

Purchases/

Total number

Highest price

Lowest price

relevant

sales

of securities

per unit

per unit

security

paid/received

paid/received

Ordinary Shares

Buy

27,024

640.60 GBx

640.30 GBx

Ordinary Shares

Sell

21,599

645.00 GBx

645.00 GBx

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

unit

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

exercised

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

3. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

Date of disclosure:

24 June 2019

Contact name:

Alec Whitelaw

Telephone number:

0207 418 8860

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FERLIFFDRVISFIA

Disclaimer

LondonMetric Property plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 11:09:02 UTC
About