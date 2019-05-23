Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Londonmetric Property PLC    LMP   GB00B4WFW713

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC

(LMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Londonmetric Property : to buy A&J Mucklow in £414 million pounds deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:48am EDT

(Reuters) - Warehouse owner LondonMetric Property said on Thursday it had agreed to buy real estate investment trust A & J Mucklow in a cash and stock deal that values the Midlands-based peer at 414.7 million pounds.

Under the terms of the deal, Mucklow shareholders will be entitled to receive 2.19 new LondonMetric shares and 204.5 pence in cash, the companies said in a joint statement.

The cash and stock terms values each Mucklow share at 655.2 pence, the companies said, which represents a 19.6% premium to the company's close on Wednesday.

The directors at Mucklow consider the terms of the combination to be "fair and reasonable", the companies said, adding that they intend to unanimously recommend that Mucklow shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

LondonMetric said the deal was supported by various members of the Mucklow family, which together owns about 19.36% in the target company.

LondonMetric said it has also got the backing from shareholders Unicorn Asset Management, TR Property Investment Trust and Wesleyan Assurance Society.

LondonMetric received financial advice from Peel Hunt and J.P. Morgan Cazenove in relation to the deal, while Numis Securities acted as financial adviser to Mucklow.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A & J MUCKLOW GROUP P L C 0.46% 547.5 Delayed Quote.9.61%
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC -1.63% 205.8 Delayed Quote.18.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
02:48aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : to buy A&J Mucklow in £414 million pounds deal
RE
02:20aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Recommended Cash and Share Offer for A&J Mucklow
PU
04/08LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Additional Listing
PU
04/03LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Asset management update at two distribution assets
PU
03/25LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Disposal of two warehouses in yorkshire for £67m
PU
03/21LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Scrip Calculation for Third Quarterly Dividend
PU
03/14LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
01/31Factbox - With Brexit looming, UK Plc triggers emergency measures
RE
01/07LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Additional Listing
PU
01/07LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Sale of three shorter let warehouses for £24m
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 88,6 M
EBIT 2019 78,6 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 645 M
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 12,82
P/E ratio 2020 16,36
EV / Sales 2019 23,6x
EV / Sales 2020 22,9x
Capitalization 1 442 M
Chart LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Londonmetric Property PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Marc Jones Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Lionel Vaughan Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Francis McGann Finance Director & Executive Director
James Fitzroy Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Pelmore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC18.28%1 822
EQUINIX INC40.12%40 364
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.11.07%24 196
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.60%21 505
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES26.74%16 355
WP CAREY INC24.03%13 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About