Lonestar Resources US : Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

02/28/2019

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) (together with its subsidiaries, "Lonestar") will announce its fourth quarter 2018 results after the close of trading on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. The report will be made available via PR Newswire and the Company's website at www.lonestarresources.com.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lonestar Resources US Inc.)

Management will host a live conference call on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 9:00AM CST to discuss the fourth quarter 2018 results and operational highlights.

To access the conference call, participants should dial:

USA: 877-256-6033

International: 1-303-223-2698

About Lonestar
Lonestar is an independent oil and natural gas company, focused on the development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking.  These statements contain words such as "possible," "if," "will," "expect" and "assuming" and involve risks and uncertainties including, among others that our business plans may change as circumstances warrant and securities of the Company may not ultimately be offered to the public because of general market conditions or other factors.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.  For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those conveyed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 2, 2018 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or of which the Company becomes aware, after the date hereof, unless required by law.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lonestar-fourth-quarter-2018-results-conference-call-300804657.html

SOURCE Lonestar Resources US Inc.


