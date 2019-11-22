Longevity Acquisition Corporation : to Extend Deadline to Consummate Acquisition

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Acquisition Corporation (the "Company" or "Longevity") (NASDAQ: "LOACU") today announced that the Company's sponsor, Whale Management Corporation (the "Sponsor"), has notified the Company that the Sponsor has deposited into the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account") an aggregate of $400,000, representing $0.10 per public share, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate a business combination by three months to February 28, 2020.

The Sponsor will have the option, but no obligation, to extend such term an additional time, by an additional three months, up to May 27, 2020, by depositing an aggregate of an additional $400,000 into the Trust Account, representing an additional $0.10 per public share, in connection with such additional extensions.

About Longevity

Longevity Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For further information, please refer to Longevity's filings on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

