LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(960)
Longfor : 2019 Net Profit Rose on Stronger Sales

03/24/2020 | 01:00am EDT

By Martin Mou

Longfor Group Holdings said Tuesday that net profit for 2019 increased on stronger property sales.

Net profit rose 13% to 18.34 billion yuan ($2.59 billion) from a year earlier, the Chinese developer said.

The company's revenue jumped 30% to CNY151.03 billion as contracted sales grew 21% to CNY242.50 billion.

Longfor, which develops residential housing as well as integrated properties such as malls and offices, said it has resumed construction of some projects that had been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company plans to complete construction of 20 million square meters in property gross floor area this year, up from 15 million square meters for 2019.

Longfor declared a final dividend of CNY0.84 per share.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 36 661 M
Net income 2019 17 313 M
Debt 2019 87 454 M
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 9,82x
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 170 B
Technical analysis trends LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 33,56  CNY
Last Close Price 28,43  CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Xiao Shao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ya Jun Wu Chairman
Yi Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shi Xuan Huang General Manager-Engineering Department
Frederick Peter Churchouse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.62%25 620
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.59%35 812
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.44%33 832
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.90%28 134
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.45%24 370
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.79%23 769
