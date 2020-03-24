Longfor : 2019 Net Profit Rose on Stronger Sales

By Martin Mou



Longfor Group Holdings said Tuesday that net profit for 2019 increased on stronger property sales.

Net profit rose 13% to 18.34 billion yuan ($2.59 billion) from a year earlier, the Chinese developer said.

The company's revenue jumped 30% to CNY151.03 billion as contracted sales grew 21% to CNY242.50 billion.

Longfor, which develops residential housing as well as integrated properties such as malls and offices, said it has resumed construction of some projects that had been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company plans to complete construction of 20 million square meters in property gross floor area this year, up from 15 million square meters for 2019.

Longfor declared a final dividend of CNY0.84 per share.

