By Justina Lee



Longfor Group Holdings Ltd.'s (0960.HK) net profit climbed 16% in the first half of the year due to higher contracted sales.

Net profit for the half was 6.31 billion yuan ($889.1 million), the real estate group said Monday. That compared with CNY5.43 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to CNY38.57 billion from CNY27.12 billion, it said.

