Longfor : 2018 Net Profit up 28.9%, Beats Estimates

By Kenan Machado



HONG KONG--Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. Monday reported a 28.9% increase for its 2018 net profit on the back of higher sales.

The Chinese real estate developer reported a net profit of 16.24 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31. compared with CNY12.60 billion a year earlier. Revenue rose 60.7% to CNY115.80 billion. Longfor was expected to earn a net profit of CNY13.43 billion on revenue of CNY99.08 billion, according to a poll of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Contracted sales rose 28.5% to CNY200.64 billion with the company's board proposing a final dividend of CNY0.69 a share, Longfor said in a filing to the local exchange.

Gross profit margins on property development business rose 0.4% on-year to 33.2%, Longfor said. It sold property at an average selling price of CNY13,296 per square meter in 2018 compared with CNY12,261 per square meter the year before.

Shares in the company were down 0.8% at HK$24.50 in the morning session, before the earnings update.

