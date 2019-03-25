Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Longfor Group Holdings Ltd    0960   KYG5635P1090

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(0960)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/22
24.7 HKD   -0.20%
01:30aLONGFOR : Announcement of annual results for the year ended ...
PU
01:25aLONGFOR : 2018 Net Profit up 28.9%, Beats Estimates
DJ
03/20LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Longfor : 2018 Net Profit up 28.9%, Beats Estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 01:25am EDT

By Kenan Machado

HONG KONG--Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. Monday reported a 28.9% increase for its 2018 net profit on the back of higher sales.

The Chinese real estate developer reported a net profit of 16.24 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31. compared with CNY12.60 billion a year earlier. Revenue rose 60.7% to CNY115.80 billion. Longfor was expected to earn a net profit of CNY13.43 billion on revenue of CNY99.08 billion, according to a poll of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Contracted sales rose 28.5% to CNY200.64 billion with the company's board proposing a final dividend of CNY0.69 a share, Longfor said in a filing to the local exchange.

Gross profit margins on property development business rose 0.4% on-year to 33.2%, Longfor said. It sold property at an average selling price of CNY13,296 per square meter in 2018 compared with CNY12,261 per square meter the year before.

Shares in the company were down 0.8% at HK$24.50 in the morning session, before the earnings update.

-Write to Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
01:30aLONGFOR : Announcement of annual results for the year ended ...
PU
01:25aLONGFOR : 2018 Net Profit up 28.9%, Beats Estimates
DJ
03/20LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
01/16LONGFOR : Voluntary announcement changes in shareholdings of...
PU
01/11LONGFOR : Next day disclosure return(changes in issued share...
PU
01/09LONGFOR : Next day disclosure return(changes in issued share...
PU
01/09LONGFOR : Newsletter - Dec 2018
PU
01/09LONGFOR : Unaudited operating statistics for december 2018 a...
PU
01/08LONGFOR : Payment of interim dividend
PU
01/07LONGFOR : Next day disclosure return(changes in issued share...
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 101 B
EBIT 2018 27 122 M
Net income 2018 14 061 M
Debt 2018 67 580 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 9,04
P/E ratio 2019 7,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Longfor Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 24,2  CNY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Xiao Shao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ya Jun Wu Chairman
Yi Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shi Xuan Huang General Manager-Engineering Department
Frederick Peter Churchouse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD6.93%18 650
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.64%48 255
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP18.18%46 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.72%39 931
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.95%33 551
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD18.40%32 099
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.