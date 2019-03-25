Longfor : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ...
0
03/25/2019 | 01:30am EDT
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITEDᎲಳණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 960)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
•Contracted sales increased by 28.5% to RMB200.64 billion as compared with that of last year.
•Revenue increased by 60.7% to RMB115.80 billion as compared with that of last year, of which the rental income from the property investment business increased by 57.7% to RMB4.09 billion.
•Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB16.24 billion. Excluding effects, such as minority interests and valuation gains, core net profit increased by 31.5% to RMB12.85 billion as compared with that of last year. Gross profit increased by 61.8% year-on-year to RMB39.53 billion, gross profit margin was 34.1%. Core net profit margin was 14.7%, and core net profit margin attributable to shareholders was 11.1%.
•The net debt to equity ratio (net debt divided by total equity) was 52.9%. Cash in hand was RMB45.26 billion.
•Consolidated total borrowings was RMB119.82 billion and average cost of borrowing was 4.55% per annum. Average maturity period of loan was 5.88 years.
•Basic earnings per share were RMB2.78. Excluding effects, such as valuation gains, core earnings per share were RMB2.20. The Board recommends a final dividend of RMB0.69 per share. Together with the interim dividend of RMB0.30 per share, the total dividend increased by 30.6% year-on-year to RMB0.99 per share.
ANNUAL RESULTS
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Longfor Group Holdings Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended December 31, 2018 with comparative figures for the preceding financial year, are follow:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
NOTES
2018
2017
RMB'000 RMB'000
Revenue 2 115,798,460 72,075,041
Cost of sales(76,269,820)(47,639,212)
Gross profit 39,528,640 24,435,829
Other income 3 1,249,249 794,813
Other gains and losses 4 (285,873) 52,707 Fair value gain upon transfer to investment
properties 1,158,861 503,080
Change in fair value of investment properties 3,542,993 4,420,207 Change in fair value of derivative financial
instruments
310,350 (411,889)
Selling and marketing expenses Administrative expenses Finance costs
(3,193,177) (1,796,698)
(5,396,785) (3,267,424)
5
(74,560) (45,275)
Share of results of associates Share of results of joint ventures Profit before taxation
189,220 1,214,682
454,084 653,553
37,483,002 26,553,585
Income tax expense 6(16,592,313)(10,075,097)Profit for the year Profit attributable to:
7
20,890,689 16,478,488
Owners of the Company 16,236,870 12,598,597
Non-controlling interests4,653,819 3,879,891
20,890,689 16,478,488
NOTES
2018
RMB'000
2017
RMB'000
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income (expense):
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or lossFair value gain on investment in unlisted equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net fair value gain (loss) on hedging instruments
(Gain) loss on hedging instruments reclassified to profit or loss
20,890,689
281,193
16,478,488
-
111,832 (409,268)
(648,760)104,250
(536,928)(305,018)
Total comprehensive income for the year20,634,954 16,173,470
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company 15,981,135 12,293,579
Non-controlling interests4,653,819 3,879,891
20,634,954 16,173,470
Earnings per share, in RMB
Basic
9 9
2.78 2.17
Diluted
2.73 2.13
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT DECEMBER 31, 2018
