Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Longfor Group Holdings Ltd    0960   KYG5635P1090

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(0960)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/22
24.7 HKD   -0.20%
01:30aLONGFOR : Announcement of annual results for the year ended ...
PU
01:25aLONGFOR : 2018 Net Profit up 28.9%, Beats Estimates
DJ
03/20LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Longfor : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ᎲಳණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 960)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

  • Contracted sales increased by 28.5% to RMB200.64 billion as compared with that of last year.

  • Revenue increased by 60.7% to RMB115.80 billion as compared with that of last year, of which the rental income from the property investment business increased by 57.7% to RMB4.09 billion.

  • Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB16.24 billion. Excluding effects, such as minority interests and valuation gains, core net profit increased by 31.5% to RMB12.85 billion as compared with that of last year. Gross profit increased by 61.8% year-on-year to RMB39.53 billion, gross profit margin was 34.1%. Core net profit margin was 14.7%, and core net profit margin attributable to shareholders was 11.1%.

  • The net debt to equity ratio (net debt divided by total equity) was 52.9%. Cash in hand was RMB45.26 billion.

  • Consolidated total borrowings was RMB119.82 billion and average cost of borrowing was 4.55% per annum. Average maturity period of loan was 5.88 years.

  • Basic earnings per share were RMB2.78. Excluding effects, such as valuation gains, core earnings per share were RMB2.20. The Board recommends a final dividend of RMB0.69 per share. Together with the interim dividend of RMB0.30 per share, the total dividend increased by 30.6% year-on-year to RMB0.99 per share.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Longfor Group Holdings Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended December 31, 2018 with comparative figures for the preceding financial year, are follow:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

NOTES

2018

2017

RMB'000 RMB'000

Revenue 2 115,798,460 72,075,041

Cost of sales (76,269,820) (47,639,212)

Gross profit 39,528,640 24,435,829

Other income 3 1,249,249 794,813

Other gains and losses 4 (285,873) 52,707 Fair value gain upon transfer to investment

properties 1,158,861 503,080

Change in fair value of investment properties 3,542,993 4,420,207 Change in fair value of derivative financial

instruments

310,350 (411,889)

Selling and marketing expenses Administrative expenses Finance costs

(3,193,177) (1,796,698)

(5,396,785) (3,267,424)

5

(74,560) (45,275)

Share of results of associates Share of results of joint ventures Profit before taxation

189,220 1,214,682

454,084 653,553

37,483,002 26,553,585

Income tax expense 6 (16,592,313) (10,075,097)Profit for the year Profit attributable to:

7

  • 20,890,689 16,478,488

  • Owners of the Company 16,236,870 12,598,597

  • Non-controlling interests 4,653,819 3,879,891

  • 20,890,689 16,478,488

NOTES

2018

RMB'000

2017

RMB'000

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income (expense):

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value gain on investment in unlisted equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net fair value gain (loss) on hedging instruments

(Gain) loss on hedging instruments reclassified to profit or loss

20,890,689

281,193

16,478,488

-

  • 111,832 (409,268)

  • (648,760) 104,250

  • (536,928) (305,018)

  • Total comprehensive income for the year 20,634,954 16,173,470

    Total comprehensive income attributable to:

  • Owners of the Company 15,981,135 12,293,579

  • Non-controlling interests 4,653,819 3,879,891

  • 20,634,954 16,173,470

Earnings per share, in RMB

Basic

9 9

2.78 2.17

Diluted

2.73 2.13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

NOTES

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Investment properties

84,409,540

68,094,745

Property, plant and equipment

3,365,689

862,903

Prepaid lease payments

16,518,641

37,139,443

Land use rights

414,360

434,607

Interests in associates

7,571,982

7,780,744

Interests in joint ventures

7,365,020

5,412,043

Available-for-sale investments

-

201,133

Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

734,265

-

Deposits paid for acquisition of land use rights

9,968,487

5,477,350

Derivative financial instruments

313,611

229,965

Deferred taxation assets

4,192,962

3,462,687

134,854,557

129,095,620

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

826,649

798,921

Properties under development for sales

232,015,490

151,421,146

Properties held for sales

14,546,579

10,779,489

Accounts and other receivables, deposits and

prepayments

10

22,573,317

14,183,557

Amounts due from non-controlling interests

32,888,617

17,462,283

Amounts due from associates

6,876,577

2,541,177

Amounts due from joint ventures

12,835,904

6,057,689

Taxation recoverable

4,202,728

3,662,699

Pledged bank deposits

180,529

119,119

Bank balances and cash

45,083,066

26,642,154

372,029,456

233,668,234

NOTES

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts and bills payables, deposits received

and accrued charges

11

62,233,952

31,943,600

Contract liabilities

113,439,818

93,486,658

Amounts due to non-controlling interests

24,527,983

18,578,643

Amounts due to associates

8,945,018

6,488,710

Amounts due to joint ventures

7,173,139

6,196,936

Taxation payable

21,611,655

15,211,025

Bank and other borrowings - due within one year

11,743,175

3,610,754

Senior notes - due within one year

-

1,977,843

Other derivative financial instruments

168,944

-

249,843,684

177,494,169

NET CURRENT ASSETS

122,185,772

56,174,065

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

257,040,329

185,269,685

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

516,783

514,209

Reserves

81,144,649

70,052,455

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

81,661,432

70,566,664

Non-controlling interests

59,156,696

35,612,011

TOTAL EQUITY

140,818,128

106,178,675

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank and other borrowings - due after one year

99,456,124

65,527,956

Senior notes - due after one year

8,620,623

6,287,640

Derivative financial instruments

176,765

-

Other derivative financial instruments

221,728

657,746

Deferred taxation liabilities

7,746,961

6,617,668

116,222,201

79,091,010

257,040,329

185,269,685

Disclaimer

Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 05:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
01:30aLONGFOR : Announcement of annual results for the year ended ...
PU
01:25aLONGFOR : 2018 Net Profit up 28.9%, Beats Estimates
DJ
03/20LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
01/16LONGFOR : Voluntary announcement changes in shareholdings of...
PU
01/11LONGFOR : Next day disclosure return(changes in issued share...
PU
01/09LONGFOR : Next day disclosure return(changes in issued share...
PU
01/09LONGFOR : Newsletter - Dec 2018
PU
01/09LONGFOR : Unaudited operating statistics for december 2018 a...
PU
01/08LONGFOR : Payment of interim dividend
PU
01/07LONGFOR : Next day disclosure return(changes in issued share...
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 101 B
EBIT 2018 27 122 M
Net income 2018 14 061 M
Debt 2018 67 580 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 9,04
P/E ratio 2019 7,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Longfor Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 24,2  CNY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Xiao Shao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ya Jun Wu Chairman
Yi Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shi Xuan Huang General Manager-Engineering Department
Frederick Peter Churchouse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD6.93%18 650
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.64%48 255
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP18.18%46 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.72%39 931
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.95%33 551
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD18.40%32 099
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.