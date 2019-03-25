Longfor : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ᎲಳණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 960)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

• Contracted sales increased by 28.5% to RMB200.64 billion as compared with that of last year.

• Revenue increased by 60.7% to RMB115.80 billion as compared with that of last year, of which the rental income from the property investment business increased by 57.7% to RMB4.09 billion.

• Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB16.24 billion. Excluding effects, such as minority interests and valuation gains, core net profit increased by 31.5% to RMB12.85 billion as compared with that of last year. Gross profit increased by 61.8% year-on-year to RMB39.53 billion, gross profit margin was 34.1%. Core net profit margin was 14.7%, and core net profit margin attributable to shareholders was 11.1%.

• The net debt to equity ratio (net debt divided by total equity) was 52.9%. Cash in hand was RMB45.26 billion.

• Consolidated total borrowings was RMB119.82 billion and average cost of borrowing was 4.55% per annum. Average maturity period of loan was 5.88 years.

• Basic earnings per share were RMB2.78. Excluding effects, such as valuation gains, core earnings per share were RMB2.20. The Board recommends a final dividend of RMB0.69 per share. Together with the interim dividend of RMB0.30 per share, the total dividend increased by 30.6% year-on-year to RMB0.99 per share.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Longfor Group Holdings Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended December 31, 2018 with comparative figures for the preceding financial year, are follow:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

NOTES

2018

2017

RMB'000 RMB'000

Revenue 2 115,798,460 72,075,041

Cost of sales (76,269,820) (47,639,212)

Gross profit 39,528,640 24,435,829

Other income 3 1,249,249 794,813

Other gains and losses 4 (285,873) 52,707 Fair value gain upon transfer to investment

properties 1,158,861 503,080

Change in fair value of investment properties 3,542,993 4,420,207 Change in fair value of derivative financial

instruments

310,350 (411,889)

Selling and marketing expenses Administrative expenses Finance costs

(3,193,177) (1,796,698)

(5,396,785) (3,267,424)

5

(74,560) (45,275)

Share of results of associates Share of results of joint ventures Profit before taxation

189,220 1,214,682

454,084 653,553

37,483,002 26,553,585

Income tax expense 6 (16,592,313) (10,075,097)Profit for the year Profit attributable to:

7

20,890,689 16,478,488

Owners of the Company 16,236,870 12,598,597

Non-controlling interests 4,653,819 3,879,891

20,890,689 16,478,488

NOTES

2018

RMB'000

2017

RMB'000

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income (expense):

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value gain on investment in unlisted equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net fair value gain (loss) on hedging instruments

(Gain) loss on hedging instruments reclassified to profit or loss

20,890,689

281,193

16,478,488

-

111,832 (409,268)

(648,760) 104,250

(536,928) (305,018)

Total comprehensive income for the year 20,634,954 16,173,470 Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company 15,981,135 12,293,579

Non-controlling interests 4,653,819 3,879,891

20,634,954 16,173,470

Earnings per share, in RMB

Basic

9 9

2.78 2.17

Diluted

2.73 2.13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

NOTES 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment properties 84,409,540 68,094,745 Property, plant and equipment 3,365,689 862,903 Prepaid lease payments 16,518,641 37,139,443 Land use rights 414,360 434,607 Interests in associates 7,571,982 7,780,744 Interests in joint ventures 7,365,020 5,412,043 Available-for-sale investments - 201,133 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 734,265 - Deposits paid for acquisition of land use rights 9,968,487 5,477,350 Derivative financial instruments 313,611 229,965 Deferred taxation assets 4,192,962 3,462,687 134,854,557 129,095,620 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 826,649 798,921 Properties under development for sales 232,015,490 151,421,146 Properties held for sales 14,546,579 10,779,489 Accounts and other receivables, deposits and prepayments 10 22,573,317 14,183,557 Amounts due from non-controlling interests 32,888,617 17,462,283 Amounts due from associates 6,876,577 2,541,177 Amounts due from joint ventures 12,835,904 6,057,689 Taxation recoverable 4,202,728 3,662,699 Pledged bank deposits 180,529 119,119 Bank balances and cash 45,083,066 26,642,154 372,029,456 233,668,234