Longfor : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SE...

04/03/2019 | 05:17am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Longfor Group Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
03/04/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 960
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$1,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$1,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State HK$1,000,000,000 currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
5,943,483,105
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
6,339,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
5,949,822,105
N/A
N/A
N/A
March 2019
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Post-IPO
Nil
134,000
Nil
Nil
134,000
4,873,000
Share Option
Scheme
Granted on
17/01/2011
Exercise price:
HK$12.528
(01/11/2009)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Post-IPO
Nil
5,372,500
Nil
Nil
5,372,500
41,021,500
Share Option
Scheme
Granted on
28/09/2011
Exercise price:
HK$8.28
(01/11/2009)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. Post-IPO
Nil
832,500
Nil
Nil
832,500
53,656,500
Share Option
Scheme
Granted on 04/11/2014 Exercise price: HK$9.37 (01/11/2009)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
6,339,000 (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
HK$
53,963,577
of options (State currency)
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
March 2019
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
March 2019
