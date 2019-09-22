Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Longfor Group Holdings Ltd    0960   KYG5635P1090

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(0960)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Longfor : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM FOR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

龍 湖 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限責任公司）

Hong Kong Stock Code香港股份代號：960

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

23 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.longfor.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk, or the printed form of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed according to our agreed arrangement (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive Corporate Communication(Note) free of charge either in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions) or via the Company's website ("Online Version"). Irrespective of which language version you have chosen to receive Corporate Communication, you will receive both English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication since the two versions are bound together into one booklet.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all Corporate Communication in Online Version but for any reason you cannot access the Online Version of the Current Corporate Communication or would like to receive printed form of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete Part A of the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by using the enclosed mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.longfor.com or the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. The Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

If you would like to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future Corporate Communication, please complete Part B of the Change Request Form and sign and return it to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the abovementioned address by using the enclosed mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp).

Should you have any queries relating to the content of this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to longfor-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Longfor Group Holdings Limited

Wu Yajun

Chairperson

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to: (a) the directors' statement, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a form of proxy.

各位已登記股東：

龍湖集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）

二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊之英文及中文版本已上載於（二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知）本公司網站 (www.longfor.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，或本公司已按 閣下同意的安排附上本次公 司通訊之印刷本（如適用）。

閣下可隨時選擇收取公司通訊（附註）的印刷本（只收取英文印刷本、或只收取中文印刷本、或同時收取英文及中文印刷本）或通過本公 司網站收取公司通訊（「網上版本」），費用全免。由於本次公司通訊為雙語言之合訂本，無論 閣下已選擇收取公司通訊之任何一個 語言版本， 閣下會同時收到本次公司通訊之英文及中文版本。

儘管 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意）收取所有公司通訊之網上版本，但如果因任何理由 閣下未能閱覽本次公司通訊之網上版本或 欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥本函背面的更改指示回條的甲部，並於簽署後使用隨附之郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上 郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）寄回本公司於香港的股份登記及過戶分處，即卓佳證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）（地址為 香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）。更改指示回條亦可於本公司網站(www.longfor.com)或聯交所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下 載。本公司將應 閣下之要求盡快向 閣下發送本次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。

如 閣下欲更改日後收取所有公司通訊的語言版本及或收取方式，請填妥更改指示回條的乙部，並於簽署後使用隨附之郵寄標籤 （如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）寄回香港證券登記處，地址如上。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處熱線電話(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5時正或發送電郵至longfor-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

代表

龍湖集團控股有限公司

主席

吳亞軍

謹啟

二零一九年九月二十三日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適 用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

龍 湖 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限責任公司）

Hong Kong Stock Code╱香港股份代號：960

Change Request Form 更改指示回條

To:

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致：

龍湖集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 960)

（香港股份代號：960

c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

經卓佳證券登記有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

Part A To receive a printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report

甲部

收取二零一九年中期報告的印刷本

I/We have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to read the Online Version of the 2019 Interim Report, but I/we would now like to receive a printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report.

本人我們已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽二零一九年中期報告之網上版本，但現在希望收取二零一九年中期報告的印刷本。

Part B To change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of all future Corporate Communication

乙部 更改日後收取所有公司通訊的語言版本及╱或收取方式

I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communication in the manner as indicated below: 本人我們希望以下列方式收取日後之所有公司通訊： (Please tick ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

（請從下列選擇中，在其中一個空格內劃上「」號）

to read the Online Version of Corporate Communication in place of printed copies, and receive an email notification of the publication of the Online Version to my/our

email address:

; OR

瀏覽公司通訊之網上版本以代替印刷本，並收取已刊發網上版本之電郵通知，電郵通知請發至本人吾等之電郵地址：

；或

to receive printed version of Corporate Communication.

收取公司通訊之印刷本一份。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number (Optional)

Date

聯絡電話號碼（可選擇是否填寫）

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Form from the Company's website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
    假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港聯合交易所有限公司之網站下載本回條，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註:

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請清楚填妥 閣下所有資料。
  2. Please provide your email address if you wish to receive notification letter via email. If no email address is provided, a printed copy of notification letter will be sent to you by post when Corporate Communication is/are posted on the Company's website.
    如果 閣下希望通過電郵收取通知信函，請提供 閣下的電郵地址。如果 閣下沒有提供電郵地址，本公司將向 閣下寄發有關已在本公司網站刊載的公司通訊之通知信函印刷本。
  3. If Part A or Part B has more than one box marked (√), no box marked (√), no signature or any other errors during completion, this Change Request Form will be void.
    如在甲部或乙部作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本更改指示回條將會作廢。
  4. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Change Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本更改指示回條須由該名其姓名首先列於本公司股東名冊上的聯名股東簽署方為有效。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any additional instructions on this Change Request Form.
    為免存疑，本公司將不會處理任何在本更改指示回條上的額外指示。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it

on an envelope to return this Request Form to us.

當 閣下寄回此回覆表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票

--------------------------------------------------------------

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓佳證券登記有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Longfor Group Holdings Limited

-----------------

龍湖集團控股有限公司

960

Disclaimer

Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 00:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
08:22pLONGFOR : Notification letter and request form for non-registered shareholders
PU
08:17pLONGFOR : Notification letter and change request form for registered shareholder..
PU
09/10LONGFOR : August Contracted Sales Rose 27%
DJ
09/08LONGFOR : Proposed issuance of senior notes and unaudited consolidated financial..
PU
08/26Longfor Group 1st Half Net Profit Rose 16% on Year
DJ
06/20LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03LONGFOR : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in se...
PU
04/23LONGFOR : Proposals for general mandates to issue shares and...
PU
04/23LONGFOR : Notification letter and request form for non-regis...
PU
04/09LONGFOR : Newsletter - Mar 2019
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 36 606 M
Net income 2019 16 982 M
Debt 2019 85 826 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 9,42x
P/E ratio 2020 7,77x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Longfor Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 30,15  CNY
Last Close Price 27,28  CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Xiao Shao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ya Jun Wu Chairman
Yi Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shi Xuan Huang General Manager-Engineering Department
Frederick Peter Churchouse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD30.52%22 928
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.06%42 326
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.97%35 221
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.45%29 443
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.93%28 939
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD5.52%27 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group