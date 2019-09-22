Longfor : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

龍 湖 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限責任公司）

（Hong Kong Stock Code╱香港股份代號：960）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

23 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholder(Note 1),

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.longfor.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are bound together into one booklet. If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by using the enclosed mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.longfor.com or the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communication(Note 2) to be sent to you until you notify the Hong Kong Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.

Should you have any queries relating to the content of this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to longfor-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Longfor Group Holdings Limited

Wu Yajun

Chairperson

Notes:

This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders ("Non-registered Shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side. Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to: (a) the directors' statement, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a form of proxy.

各位非登記股東（附註1）：

龍湖集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）

二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的英文及中文版本已上載於（二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知）本公司網站 (www.longfor.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）網站(www.hkexnews.hk)。

本次公司通訊採用中英文合訂本印制。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的指示回條，並於簽署後使用隨附 之郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）寄回本公司於香港的股份登記及過戶分處，即卓佳證券登記 有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）。指示回條亦可於本公司網站(www.longfor.com)或聯交

所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

請注意 閣下填寫於指示回條上的指示將適用於日後發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊（附註2），直至 閣下通知香港證券登記處作另外安 排或 閣下在任何時候不再持有本公司之股份。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處熱線電話(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5時正或發送電郵至longfor-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。

代表

龍湖集團控股有限公司

主席

吳亞軍

謹啟

二零一九年九月二十三日

附註：