Longfor : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
龍 湖 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限責任公司）
（Hong Kong Stock Code╱香港股份代號：960）
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
23 September 2019
Dear Non-registered Shareholder(Note 1),
Longfor Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.longfor.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.
Both the English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are bound together into one booklet. If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by using the enclosed mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.longfor.com or the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.
Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communication(Note 2) to be sent to you until you notify the Hong Kong Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
Should you have any queries relating to the content of this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to longfor-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Longfor Group Holdings Limited
Wu Yajun
Chairperson
Notes:
-
This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders ("Non-registered Shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
-
Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to: (a) the directors' statement, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a form of proxy.
各位非登記股東（附註1）：
龍湖集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）
二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知
本公司的本次公司通訊的英文及中文版本已上載於（二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知）本公司網站 (www.longfor.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）網站(www.hkexnews.hk)。
本次公司通訊採用中英文合訂本印制。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的指示回條，並於簽署後使用隨附 之郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）寄回本公司於香港的股份登記及過戶分處，即卓佳證券登記 有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）。指示回條亦可於本公司網站(www.longfor.com)或聯交
所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。
請注意 閣下填寫於指示回條上的指示將適用於日後發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊（附註2），直至 閣下通知香港證券登記處作另外安 排或 閣下在任何時候不再持有本公司之股份。
如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處熱線電話(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5時正或發送電郵至longfor-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。
代表
龍湖集團控股有限公司
主席
吳亞軍
謹啟
二零一九年九月二十三日
附註：
-
此函件乃向本公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指所持有之本公司股份已存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，這些股東通過香港中央結算有限公司不時 向本公司發出通知，表示欲收到公司通訊）發出。如 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及背面的指示回條。
-
公司通訊指本公司發出或將發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適 用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
龍 湖 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限責任公司）
（Hong Kong Stock Code╱香港股份代號：960）
Request Form 指示回條
|
To: Longfor Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")
|
致：
|
龍湖集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）
|
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 960)
|
|
（香港股份代號：960）
|
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
|
經卓佳證券登記有限公司
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
|
香港皇后大道東183號
|
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
|
|
合和中心54樓
I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communication (collectively "all Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:
本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取本次及日後的所有公司通訊（統稱「所有公司通訊」）的印刷本：
(Please tick ONLY ONE of the following boxes)
（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「√」號）
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication. 同時收取所有公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本各一份。
|
|
Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#
|
Signature
|
股東姓名#
|
簽名
|
|
|
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
|
|
|
Address#
|
|
|
地址#
|
|
|
|
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
|
|
|
Contact telephone number (Optional)
|
Date
|
聯絡電話號碼（可選擇是否填寫）
|
|
日期
|
-
You are required to fill in the details if you download this Form from the Company's website or the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
假如 閣下從本公司或香港聯合交易所有限公司之網站下載本回條，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes 附註：
-
Please complete all your details clearly.
請清楚填妥 閣下所有資料。
-
Any form with more than one box marked (√), with no box marked (√), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本回條作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本回條將會作廢。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any additional instructions on this Request Form.
為免存疑，本公司將不會處理任何在本指示回條上的額外指示。
Please cut the mailing label and stick it
on an envelope to return this Request Form to us.
當 閣下寄回此回覆表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票
--------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
|
|
|
|
Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
|
卓佳證券登記有限公司
|
|
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
|
|
Hong Kong 香港
|
|
Longfor Group Holdings Limited
|
-----------------
|
龍湖集團控股有限公司
|
|
（960）
|