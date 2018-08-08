Longfor : Newsletter - July 2018

Chongqing Waterfront City （重庆 昱湖壹号） Chengdu Emerald Mansion （成都 西宸原著） Shanghai Baoshan Paradise Walk （上海 宝山天街） Beijing Rental Apartments （北京冠寓 酒仙桥店） Latest Projects  On 7 July, the Group acquired Xincheng plot in Changde. Located in the main urban area and next to Liuye Lake Scenic Area, the plot is adjacent to the city's main roads, surrounded by a well-developed transportation network and improving medical, education and business facilities. With the construction of a high-speed rail network, the plot will be developed as the administrative, leisure, commercial and cultural exhibition centre of Changde. The plot covers a site area of 120,900 m2, with a total planned GFA of 302,200m2. The total land price amounted to RMB912 million with an accommodation value of RMB3,017/ m2. The plot will be developed into a mid-to-high-end residential community targeting upgraders.

 On 5 July, the Group acquired Gaoxin plot in Changsha (Longfor interest: 51%). The plot is located in Lugu Gaoxin district, next to the Metro Line 6 (under construction). With a comprehensive transportation network, the area is well equipped with commercial and educational amenities, and is surrounded by numerous industrial resources. The project covers a site area of 19,400 m2, with a total planned GFA of 77,700 m2. (Planned attributable GFA 39,600 m2). The total attributable land price amounted to RMB119 million, with an accommodation value of RMB 3,000/ m2. The plot will be developed into a mid-to-high-end residential community targeting upgraders.

 On 11 July, the Group acquired CuJin Street II in Chengdu. The plot is located in Wuhou New City, supported by comprehensive amenities, including transportation, commercial facilities and renowned schools. The area has a convenient transportation network with the second phase of Metro Line 3 (expected to commence at the end of 2018), the first phase of Line 9 (expected to commence in 2020) and the Third Ring Road forming a multilevel grid. The project covers a site area of 30,200 m2, with a total planned GFA 90,700 m2. The total attributable land price amounted to RMB259 million, with an accommodation value of RMB 2,850/ m2. The plot will be developed into commercial and apartment products.

 On 17 July, the Group acquired the north plot of Chuanbu North Road in Yixing. Located in Taodu area, the plot is 3.5km away from the Yixing station of the Express Rail, and is 9km away from the downtown commercial district. The plot is surrounded by a convenient transport network, with a friendly living atmosphere and comprehensive amenities. The plot covers a site area of 34,800 m2, with a total planned GFA of 55,700 m2. The total land price amounted to RMB253 million and an accommodation value of RMB4,536/ m2. The plot will be developed into a mid-to high-end residential community targeting upgraders.

 On 20 July, the Group acquired the Guandu No.2 plot in Shaoxing. Located in Yuecheng district, the plot is adjacent to Fenglin station of Metro Line 1 and the station of Metro Line 2 (under construction). The plot is nearby the G104 national highway, and is surrounded by comprehensive public facilities, including an Olympic sports centre, city hall and city science and technology museum. The plot covers a site area of 125,500 m2, with a total planned GFA of 163,200 m2. The total land price amounted to RMB1.98 billion and has an accommodation value of RMB12,132/ m2. The plot will be developed into a mid-to high-end residential community targeting upgraders.

 On 30 July, the Group acquired the Dongqian Lake in Ningbo. Located in the Dongqian Lake tourist resort in the southeast part of the city, the plot is surrounded by natural landscape and has good accessibility. It's a 30 min drive to the city centre. The plot covers a site area of 150,400 m2, with a total planned GFA of 151,900 m2. The total land price amounted to RMB1.641 billion and has an accommodation value of RMB10,800/ m2. The plot will be developed into a mid-to high-end low-density residential community.

 On 31 July, the Group acquired The Brilliance of Lake Lihu plot in Wuxi. The plot is located in Binhu District, close to Metro Line 2 and Line 4 (construction is expected to be completed in 2020) and the city's main roads. It is surrounded by excellent landscaped resources and comprehensive educational facilities. The project covers a site area of 48,300 m2, with a total planned GFA of 65,200 m2. The total land price is RMB940 million with an accommodation value of RMB14,404/ m2. The plot will be developed into a mid- to high-end residential community targeting upgraders.

 In July, the Group acquired a stake of 60% in the south part of the Shenghai Mingju Project in Weihai. The project is located in the high-tech zone, close to the city's main road, with comprehensive living and commercial amenities and educational resources. The project covers a site area of 42,200 m2, with a total planned GFA of 76,200 m2 (planned attributable GFA 45,600 m2). The total acquisition price is RMB325 million with an accommodation value of RMB7,133 m2. The plot will be developed into a mid- to high-end residential community targeting upgraders.

 In July, the Group acquired Longwangtang Street project in Dalian. Located in the high-tech park, the plot is close to the Huangnichuan Station of the South Railway Line, with comprehensive public transportation. The surrounding education, medical and commercial facilities are gradually improving. The plot covers a site area of 132,400 m2, with a total planned GFA of 77,600 m2. The total acquisition price amounted to RMB1.242 billion, with an accommodation value of RMB16,000/ m2. The plot will be developed into a mid-to high-end residential community targeting upgraders.

In July, the Group acquired two projects in Fengcheng 7th Road in Xi'an. Located on the southeast side of the administrative centre of Weiyang District, the two plots are close to the Administrative Centre Station, the interchange station of the Metro Line 2 and Line 4 (coming soon). The surrounding road network has been developed with quality supporting facilities. The two plots will be developed into a mid-to high-end residential community targeting upgraders.

- The plot Fengcheng 7th Road I covers a site area of 20,900 m2, with a total planned GFA of 103,800 m2. The total acquisition price amounted to RMB1.09 billion, with an accommodation value of RMB10,496/ m2.

- The plot Fengcheng 7th Road II covers a site area of 43,300 m2, with a total planned GFA of 185,800 m2. The total acquisition price amounted to RMB860 million, with an accommodation value of RMB4,627/ m2.

Longfor acquired 11 new projects this month and recently entered the Changde and Weihai markets, spanning its business across 40 cities nationwide.

Sales Overview



At the end of July, the Group recorded aggregated contracted sales of RMB114.34 billion, representing a y-o-y increase of 11.0%, with the contracted GFA sold amounting to 7.102million m2. In July, the Group recorded contracted sales of RMB17.24 billion, with contracted GFA sold amounting to 0.811 million m2.

July 2018 Contracted Sales - Regional Breakdown:

(RMB bn) Western Pan Bohai Rim Yangtze River Delta Central China Southern China Contracted Sales 2.57 6.61 7.23 0.04 0.79

(All figures above are unaudited)

