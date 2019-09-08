MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Longfor Group Holdings Ltd 0960 KYG5635P1090 LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (0960) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/06 29.05 HKD +0.17% 08:02p LONGFOR : Proposed issuance of senior notes and unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended june 30, 2019 PU 08/26 Longfor Group 1st Half Net Profit Rose 16% on Year DJ 06/20 LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Longfor : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES AND UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 0 09/08/2019 | 08:02pm EDT Send by mail :

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration unless pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of United States securities laws. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and, financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong and none of the Notes will be placed to any connected persons of the Company. LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 龍 湖 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 960) PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES AND UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, among other things, market conditions and investors' interest. The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the Offer Price and interest rates, will be determined through a book building exercise conducted by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley as joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers and Barclays and China International Capital Corporation as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers. Upon finalization of the terms of the Notes, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and China International Capital Corporation and the Company, will enter into the Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents. The Company expects that the proceeds from this Proposed Notes Issue will be used for refinancing and corporate purposes, in accordance with the terms of registration that the Company obtained from the PRC National Development and Reform Commission on January 17, 2019. Approval in-principle has been obtained for the listing of the Notes on the SGX-ST. Admission of the Notes to the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, its subsidiaries, or the Notes. No listing of the Notes has been sought in Hong Kong. As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not be completed. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed. 1 THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE Introduction The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes. In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain professional investors with recent financial information of the Group as extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements"). To ensure equal dissemination of information to the shareholders of the Company, the Unaudited Financial Statements are attached hereto. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, among other things, market conditions and investors' interest. The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the Offer Price and interest rates, will be determined through a book building exercise conducted by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley as joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, Barclays and China International Capital Corporation as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers. Upon the finalization of the terms of the Notes, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and China International Capital Corporation and the Company, will enter into the Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents, pursuant to which, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and China International Capital Corporation will be the initial purchasers of the Notes. The Proposed Notes Issue will only be offered or sold in offshore transactions to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong and none of the Notes will be placed to any Connected Persons of the Company. Use of Proceeds The Company expects that the proceeds from the Proposed Notes Issue will be used for refinancing and corporate purposes, in accordance with the terms of registration that the Company obtained from the PRC National Development and Reform Commission on January 17, 2019. Listing Approval in-principle has been obtained for the listing of the Notes on the SGX-ST. Admission of the Notes to the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, its subsidiaries, or the Notes. No listing of the Notes has been sought in Hong Kong. GENERAL As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not be completed. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed. 2 DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: "Barclays" "Board" "China International Capital Corporation" "China" or "PRC" "Citigroup" "Company" "Connected Person" "Goldman Sachs" "Group" "Haitong International" "Hong Kong" "HSBC" "Listing Rules" "Morgan Stanley" "Notes" "Offer Price" Barclays Bank PLC, one of the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the Notes Issue the board of directors of the Company China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, one of the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the Notes Issue the People's Republic of China excluding except where the context otherwise requires, for the purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of China and Taiwan Citigroup Global Markets Limited, one of the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the Notes Issue Longfor Group Holdings Limited (龍湖集團控股有限公司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., one of the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the Notes Issue the Company and its subsidiaries Haitong International Securities Company Limited, one of the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the Notes Issue the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, one of the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the Notes Issue The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, one of the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the Notes Issue the senior notes to be issued by the Company the final price at which the Notes will be sold 3 "Proposed Notes Issue" "Purchase Agreement" "Securities Act" "SGX-ST" "Stock Exchange" an international offering of the Notes by the Company the agreement proposed to be entered into between the Company, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and China International Capital Corporation in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited By order of the Board Longfor Group Holdings Limited Wu Yajun Chairperson Hong Kong, September 9, 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members: Madam Wu Yajun, Mr. Shao Mingxiao, Mr. Zhao Yi and Mr. Li Chaojiang who are executive Directors; and Mr. Frederick Peter Churchouse, Mr. Chan Chi On, Derek, Mr. Xiang Bing and Mr. Zeng Ming who are independent non-executive Directors. 4 REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 龍湖集團控股有限公司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements of Longfor Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") set out on pages 6 to 50, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2019 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and certain explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review, and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of these condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong August 26, 2019 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 NOTES RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 3 38,569,813 27,120,815 Cost of sales (25,987,889) (17,050,830) Gross profit 12,581,924 10,069,985 Other income 4 617,529 604,714 Other gains and losses 5 (66,789) (188,405) Lease liability charges (252,292) - Fair value gain upon transfer to investment properties 105,185 406,298 Change in fair value of investment properties 2,206,897 2,188,990 Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments 219,623 (62,854) Selling and marketing expenses (1,175,094) (871,313) Administrative expenses (2,165,526) (1,777,854) Finance costs 6 (58,482) (41,737) Share of results of associates 381,058 78,211 Share of results of joint ventures 675,742 371,989 Profit before taxation 13,069,775 10,778,024 Income tax expense 7 (4,919,938) (4,085,305) Profit for the period 8 8,149,837 6,692,719 Other comprehensive income: Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value gain on investment in unlisted equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - 156,075 Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Net fair value gain on hedging instruments 287,598 185,613 Gain on hedging instruments reclassified to profit or loss (99,097) (332,879) 188,501 (147,266) Other comprehensive income for the period 188,501 8,809 Total comprehensive income for the period 8,338,338 6,701,528 6 Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 NOTES RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 6,309,981 5,429,650 Non-controlling interests 1,839,856 1,263,069 8,149,837 6,692,719 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 6,498,482 5,438,459 Non-controlling interests 1,839,856 1,263,069 8,338,338 6,701,528 Earnings per share, in RMB cents Basic 10 107.8 92.9 Diluted 10 106.0 91.0 7 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT JUNE 30, 2019 At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 NOTES RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment properties 11 115,600,340 84,409,540 Property, plant and equipment 12 1,412,794 3,365,689 Prepaid lease payments - 16,518,641 Land use rights - 414,360 Right-of-use assets 408,246 - Interests in associates 7,729,967 7,571,982 Interests in joint ventures 6,830,470 7,365,020 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 895,141 734,265 Deposits paid for acquisition of land use rights - 9,968,487 Derivative financial instruments 18 429,021 313,611 Deferred taxation assets 5,604,128 4,192,962 138,910,107 134,854,557 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories of properties 13 309,786,910 246,562,069 Other inventories 656,470 826,649 Deposits paid for acquisition of properties held for development 8,716,949 - Accounts and other receivables, deposits and prepayments 14 27,387,769 22,573,317 Amounts due from non-controlling interests 27 41,063,597 32,888,617 Amounts due from associates 27 7,713,866 6,876,577 Amounts due from joint ventures 27 12,704,671 12,835,904 Taxation recoverable 4,928,619 4,202,728 Pledged bank deposits 133,954 180,529 Derivative financial instruments 18 67,305 - Bank balances and cash 57,938,821 45,083,066 471,098,931 372,029,456 8 At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 NOTES RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts and bills payables, deposits received and accrued charges 15 73,342,082 62,233,952 Contract liabilities 161,241,442 113,439,818 Lease liabilities 868,099 - Amounts due to non-controlling interests 27 27,704,438 24,527,983 Amounts due to associates 27 7,751,160 8,945,018 Amounts due to joint ventures 27 8,306,651 7,173,139 Taxation payable 18,654,807 21,611,655 Bank and other borrowings - due within one year 16 13,756,326 11,743,175 Other derivative financial instruments 16 1,562 168,944 311,626,567 249,843,684 NET CURRENT ASSETS 159,472,364 122,185,772 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 298,382,471 257,040,329 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 19 518,584 516,783 Reserves 83,478,075 81,144,649 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 83,996,659 81,661,432 Non-controlling interests 70,614,376 59,156,696 TOTAL EQUITY 154,611,035 140,818,128 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank and other borrowings - due after one year 16 117,652,746 99,456,124 Senior notes - due after one year 17 8,641,765 8,620,623 Lease liabilities 8,197,878 - Derivative financial instruments 18 71,882 176,765 Other derivative financial instruments 16 146,683 221,728 Deferred taxation liabilities 9,060,482 7,746,961 143,771,436 116,222,201 298,382,471 257,040,329 9 10 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 Attributable to owners of the Company Shares Statutory held for Share Investment Non- Share Share Capital Special Other surplus Exchange share option Share award revaluation Hedging Retained controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve award reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At January 1, 2018 (audited) 514,209 1,305,784 (437,448) 620,672 380,143 1,901,354 (1,654) (853,359) 368,799 124,358 23,114 (212,407) 66,856,213 70,589,778 35,612,011 106,201,789 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,429,650 5,429,650 1,263,069 6,692,719 Fair value gain on hedging instruments - - - - - - - - - - - 185,613 - 185,613 - 185,613 Gain on hedging instruments reclassified to profit and loss - - - - - - - - - - - (332,879) - (332,879) - (332,879) Fair value gain on equity instruments through other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - - - 156,075 - - 156,075 - 156,075 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - - - - 156,075 (147,266) 5,429,650 5,438,459 1,263,069 6,701,528 Recognition of equity-settledshare-based payments - - - - - - - - 10,545 94,497 - - - 105,042 - 105,042 Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (212,332) (212,332) Capital injection from non-controlling shareholders - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9,114,727 9,114,727 Additional non-controlling interest arising on acquisition of assets and liabilities through acquisition of subsidiaries (Note 20) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 537,209 537,209 Deemed disposal of partial interest in subsidiaries not resulting in losing of control (Note 22) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 848,800 848,800 Shares vested under the share award scheme - - - - - - - 53,365 - (12,616) - - (40,749) - - - Dividend recognised as distribution (Note 9) - (1,548,950) - - - - - - - - - - (1,760,178) (3,309,128) - (3,309,128) Issue of shares on exercise of share options 1,857 243,166 - - - - - - (70,791) - - - - 174,232 - 174,232 Purchase of shares under the share award scheme - - - - - - - (153,115) - - - - - (153,115) - (153,115) Acquisition of additional interest in subsidiaries - - - - 11,013 - - - - - - - - 11,013 (2,175,691) (2,164,678) Disposal of partial interest in subsidiaries not resulting in losing of control - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,580,629 2,580,629 At June 30, 2018 (unaudited) 516,066 - (437,448) 620,672 391,156 1,901,354 (1,654) (953,109) 308,553 206,239 179,189 (359,673) 70,484,936 72,856,281 47,568,422 120,424,703 11 Attributable to owners of the Company Shares Statutory held for Share Investment Non- Share Share Capital Special Other surplus Exchange share option Share award revaluation Hedging Retained controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve award reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At January 1, 2019 (audited) 516,783 - (437,448) 620,672 391,156 1,951,251 (1,654) (1,154,052) 286,501 384,035 304,307 (749,335) 79,549,216 81,661,432 59,156,696 140,818,128 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,309,981 6,309,981 1,839,856 8,149,837 Fair value gain on hedging instruments - - - - - - - - - - - 287,598 - 287,598 - 287,598 Gain on hedging instruments reclassified to profit and loss - - - - - - - - - - - (99,097) - (99,097) - (99,097) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - - - - - 188,501 6,309,981 6,498,482 1,839,856 8,338,338 Recognition of equity-settledshare-based payments - - - - - - - - 4,748 134,255 - - - 139,003 - 139,003 Forfeiture of share awards - - - - - - - - - (2,404) - - 2,404 - - - Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (296,000) (296,000) Capital injection from non-controlling shareholders - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,409,375 6,409,375 Additional non-controlling interest arising on acquisition of assets and liabilities through acquisition of subsidiaries (Note 20) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,869,269 2,869,269 Deemed disposal of partial interest in subsidiaries not resulting in losing of control (Note 22) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 545,230 545,230 Shares vested under the share award scheme - - - - - - - 135,094 - (90,860) - - (44,234) - - - Dividend recognised as distribution (Note 9) - (218,825) - - - - - - - - - - (3,892,906) (4,111,731) - (4,111,731) Issue of shares on exercise of share options 1,801 218,825 - - - - - - (60,671) - - - - 159,955 - 159,955 Purchase of shares under the share award scheme - - - - - - - (350,482) - - - - - (350,482) - (350,482) Disposal of partial interest in subsidiaries not resulting in losing of control (Note 21) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 89,950 89,950 At June 30, 2019 (unaudited) 518,584 - (437,448) 620,672 391,156 1,951,251 (1,654) (1,369,440) 230,578 425,026 304,307 (560,834) 81,924,461 83,996,659 70,614,376 154,611,035 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before taxation 13,069,775 10,778,024 Adjustments for: Finance costs 58,482 41,737 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 50,559 43,566 Fair value gain upon transfer to investment properties (105,185) (406,298) Change in fair value of investment properties (2,206,897) (2,188,990) Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments (219,623) 62,854 Net exchange losses 7,758 179,270 Lease liability charges 252,292 - Interest income (409,849) (153,091) Share-based payments expenses 139,003 105,042 Other adjusting items (1,051,071) (324,844) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 9,585,244 8,137,270 Decrease (increase) in other inventories 170,179 (62,056) Increase in properties held for development (28,019,540) - Increase in properties under development for sales (25,634,551) (19,808,438) Decrease in properties held for sales 22,637,588 15,826,346 Increase in deposits paid for acquisition of properties held for development (9,314,878) (6,079,394) Increase in accounts and other receivables, deposits and prepayments (6,629,528) (2,244,599) Increase (decrease) in accounts and bills payables and accrued charges 5,994,974 (1,118,965) Increase in contract liabilities 47,801,624 37,067,491 Cash from operations 16,591,112 31,717,655 The People's Republic of China (The "PRC") income tax paid (8,700,322) (6,897,446) NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 7,890,790 24,820,209 12 Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to investment properties (6,754,592) (2,011,928) Additions to prepaid lease payments - (32,329,266) Acquisition of assets and liabilities through acquisition of subsidiaries (Note 20) (1,404,533) (1,995,123) Investments in joint ventures (19,442) (728,490) Investments in associates (117,782) (220,545) Dividend received from associates 300,600 400,000 Dividend received from a joint venture 47,089 250,000 Advances to associates (2,085,531) (459,052) Repayments from joint ventures 2,779,019 997,492 Repayments from non-controlling interests 2,834,541 4,321,497 Purchase of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (160,876) (177,413) Advances to joint ventures (2,647,786) (1,905,835) Repayments from associates 1,248,242 469,489 Advances to non-controlling interests (10,659,521) (12,431,128) Placement of pledged bank deposits (49,736) (74,090) Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits 96,311 110,304 Capital reduction from an associate 40,255 - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (71,250) (1,352,012) Interest received 409,849 153,091 Other investing cash flows 21,308 493 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (16,193,835) (46,982,516) 13 Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholders 6,409,375 9,114,727 Repayment of bank and other loans (16,518,213) (3,931,314) Interest paid (3,264,359) (2,050,287) New bank and other loans raised 35,768,222 31,365,877 Proceeds from issue of bonds 2,200,000 3,000,000 Expenses on issue of bonds (13,709) (18,780) Repurchase of senior notes - (35,378) Advances from joint ventures 1,963,295 1,119,057 Advances from associates 1,714,397 2,766,294 Advances from non-controlling interests 15,843,976 11,211,521 Dividend paid (1,781,855) (1,179,954) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (296,000) (212,332) Capital injection from non-controlling shareholders resulted in deemed disposal of partial interest in subsidiaries not resulting in losing of control 545,230 848,800 Proceeds from issue of shares 159,955 174,232 Payment for purchase of shares under the share award scheme (350,482) (153,115) Acquisition of additional interests in subsidiaries - (2,164,678) Proceeds from disposal of partial interest in subsidiaries not resulting in losing of control 89,950 2,580,629 Proceed from issuance of senior notes - 5,099,839 Redemption of senior notes - (5,509,451) Redemption of bonds (1,265,006) - Repayment to non-controlling interests (15,855,141) (9,594,134) Repayment to associates (2,908,255) (3,272,850) Repayment to joint ventures (829,783) (1,593,898) Repayment for lease liabilities (452,797) - NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 21,158,800 37,564,805 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 12,855,755 15,402,498 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 45,083,066 26,642,154 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 57,938,821 42,044,652 ANALYSIS OF THE BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Bank balances and cash 57,938,821 42,044,652 14 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 ("IAS 34") Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for investment properties and certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values.

Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Application of new and amendments to IFRSs and an interpretation

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after January 1, 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements: IFRS 16 IFRIC 23 Amendments to IFRS 9 Amendments to IAS 19 Amendments to IAS 28 Amendments to IFRSs Leases Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2015 - 2017 Cycle Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements. 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on IFRS 16 Leases The Group has applied IFRS 16 for the first time in the current interim period. IFRS 16 superseded IAS 17 Leases ("IAS 17"), and the related interpretations. 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16 The Group applied the following accounting policies in accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 16. Definition of a lease A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. For contracts entered into or modified on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition under IFRS 16 at inception or modification date. Such contract will not be reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the contract are subsequently changed. 15 As a lessee Leases of low-value assets The Group applies the recognition exemption for lease of low-value assets. Lease payments on leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Right-of-use assets Except for leases of low value assets, the Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Except for those that are classified as investment properties and measured under fair value model, right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use asset includes: the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability; and

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. The Group presents right-of-use assets that do not meet the definition of investment property as separate line item on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. Right-of-use assets that meet the definition of investment property are presented within "investment properties". Refundable rental deposits Refundable rental deposits paid are accounted under IFRS 9 Financial Instruments ("IFRS 9") and initially measured at fair value. Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition are considered as additional lease payments and included in the cost of right-of-use assets. Before the application of IFRS 16, the Group considered refundable rental deposits paid as rights and obligations under leases to which IAS 17 applied. Based on the definition of lease payments under IFRS 16, such deposits are not payments relating to the right to use of the underlying assets and were adjusted to reflect the discounting effect at transaction. At the date of initial application, the Group assessed and considered the impact of these refundable rental deposits paid as insignificant at January 1, 2019. Lease liabilities At the commencement date of a lease, the Group recognises and measures the lease liability at the present value of lease payments that are unpaid at that date. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable. After the commencement date, lease liabilities are adjusted by interest accretion and lease payments. The Group remeasures lease liabilities (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use assets) whenever the lease term has changed in which case the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the date of reassessment. 16 Taxation For the purposes of measuring deferred tax for leasing transactions in which the Group recognises the right-of-use assets and the related lease liabilities, the Group first determines whether the tax deductions are attributable to the right-of-use assets or the lease liabilities. For leasing transactions in which the tax deductions are attributable to the lease liabilities, the Group applies IAS 12 Income Taxes requirements to the leasing transaction as a whole. Temporary differences relating to right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are assessed on a net basis. Excess of depreciation on right-of-use assets over the lease payments for the principal portion of lease liabilities resulting in net deductible temporary differences. As a lessor Refundable rental deposits Refundable rental deposits received are accounted under IFRS 9 and initially measured at fair value. Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition are considered as additional lease payments from lessees. Sublease When the Group is an intermediate lessor, it accounts for the head lease and the sublease as two separate contracts. The sub-lease is classified as a finance or operating lease by reference to the right-of-use asset arising from the head lease, not with reference to the underlying asset. 2.1.2 Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of IFRS 16 Definition of a lease The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply IFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease and not apply these standards to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application. For contracts entered into or modified on or after January 1, 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in IFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease. As a lessee The Group has applied IFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, January 1, 2019. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening retained profits and comparative information has not been restated. As at January 1, 2019, the Group recognise additional lease liabilities and right-of-use asset at an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments by applying IFRS 16C 8(b)(ii) transition. When recognising the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group has applied incremental borrowing rates of the relevant group entities at the date of initial application. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied by the Group is 5.89%. 17 At January 1, 2019 RMB' 000 Operating lease commitments disclosed as at December 31, 2018 11,479,336 Less: Discounting at relevant incremental borrowing rates (2,746,511) Less: Recognition exemption of low-value assets (275,966) Lease liabilities as at January 1, 2019 8,456,859 Analysed as Current 703,059 Non-current 7,753,800 8,456,859 The carrying amount of investment property as at January 1, 2019 comprises the following: At January 1, 2019 RMB' 000 Carrying amount as at December 31, 2018 84,409,540 Reclassification from prepaid lease payment 7,811,956 Right-of-use assets relating to operating leases recognised upon application of IFRS 16 8,456,859 Reclassification from properties, plant and equipment (Structure and leasehold improvement for subleasing) 1,955,781 Investment properties 102,634,136 The carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at January 1, 2019 comprises of following: At January 1, 2019 RMB' 000 Carrying amount as at December 31, 2018 - Reclassification from land use rights 414,360 Right-of-use assets as at January 1, 2019 414,360 As a lessor In accordance with the transitional provisions in IFRS 16, except for sub-leases in which the Group acts as an intermediate lessor, the Group is not required to make any adjustment on transition for leases in which the Group is a lessor but account for these leases in accordance with IFRS 16 from the date of initial application and comparative information has not been restated. Before application of IFRS 16, refundable rental deposits received were considered as rights and obligations under leases to which IAS 17 applied. Based on the definition of lease payments under IFRS 16, such deposits are not payments relating to the right-of-use assets and were adjusted to reflect the discounting effect at transition. At the date of initial application, the Group assessed and considered the impact of refundable rental deposits received these as insignificant at January 1, 2019. 18 At the date of initial application and current period, the Group assessed and considered that the impact of IFRS 16 as a lessor is insignificant. The following adjustments were made to the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at January 1, 2019. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. Carrying Carrying amounts amounts previously under reported at IFRS 16 at December 31, January 1, 2018 Adjustments 2019 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment 3,365,689 (1,955,781) 1,409,908 Prepaid lease payments (Note i) 16,518,641 (16,518,641) - Land use rights 414,360 (414,360) - Right-of-use assets - 414,360 414,360 Investment properties (Note i) 84,409,540 18,224,596 102,634,136 Current Assets Inventories of properties (Note i) 246,562,069 8,706,685 255,268,754 Current Liabilities Lease liabilities - (703,059) (703,059) Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities - (7,753,800) (7,753,800) Notes: As a result of adopting IFRS 16, the directors of the Company assessed the development plan for these prepaid lease payments, and considered that prepaid lease payments with undetermined use would be classified as investment properties while prepaid lease payments with development for sales purpose would be classified as properties held for development as at January 1, 2019. For the purpose of reporting cash flows from operating activities under indirect method for the six months ended June 30, 2019, movements in working capital have been computed based on opening condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at January 1, 2019 as disclosed above. 2.2 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application of other new and amendments to IFRSs Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on Amendments to IFRSs Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2015 - 2017 Cycle The annual improvement packages amended the following four standards. IAS 12 Income Taxes The Group recognises the income tax consequences of dividends in profit or loss, other comprehensive income or equity according to where the Group originally recognised the transactions that generated the distributable profits. This is the case irrespective of whether different tax rates apply to distributed and undistributed profits. 19 IAS 23 Borrowing Costs For any specific borrowing that remains outstanding after the related qualifying asset is ready for its intended use or sale, that borrowing becomes part of the funds that the Group borrows generally when calculating the capitalisation rate on general borrowings. 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group determines its operating segments based on internal reports about components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") (i.e., the executive directors of the Company) in order to allocate resources to the segment and to assess its performance. The Group is organised into business units based on their types of activities, based on which information is prepared and reported to the Group's CODM for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of performance. The Group's operating segments under IFRS 8 Operating Segments are identified as the following three main operations: Property development: this segment represents the development and sales of office premises, commercial and residential properties. All the Group's activities in this regard are carried out in the PRC.

Property investment: this segment represents the lease of investment properties, which are developed by the Group to generate rental income and to gain from the appreciation in the properties' values in the long term. Currently the Group's investment property portfolio mainly comprises shopping malls and long-term rental apartments and are all located in the PRC.

long-term rental apartments and are all located in the PRC. Property management and related services and others: this segment mainly represents the income generated from property management and related services, hotel operation and others. Currently the Group's activities in this regard are carried out in the PRC. Segment results

For the purposes of assessing segment performance and allocating resources between segments, the Company's executive directors monitor the revenue and results attributable to each operating segment on the following bases:

Segment assets include all tangible assets and current assets directly attributable to each segment with the exception of properties held for development, deposits paid for acquisition of for acquisition of properties held for development, interests in associates and joint ventures, equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, deferred taxation assets, taxation recoverable, derivative financial instruments and other corporate assets. Other corporate assets are not allocated to the operating segments because they are head office assets or assets which are managed centrally by the Group. The investment properties included in segment assets are stated at cost when assessed by the chief operating decision maker.

Revenue and expenses are allocated to the operating segments with reference to sales generated by those segments and the expenses incurred by those segments. Segment profit does not include the Group's share of results arising from the activities of the Group's associates and joint ventures.

The measure used for reporting segment profit is adjusted earnings before interest, other gains and losses, lease liability charges, taxes, depreciation, share of results of associates and joint ventures, change in fair value of investment properties and upon transfer to investment properties, change in fair value of derivative financial instruments and finance costs ("Adjusted Earnings"), where "interest" is regarded as including investment income and "depreciation" is regarded as including impairment losses on non-current assets. To arrive at Adjusted Earnings, the Group's earnings are further adjusted for items not specifically attributed to individual segments, such as directors' and auditor's remuneration and other head office or corporate administration costs.

In addition to receiving segment information concerning segment profit, management is provided with segment information concerning revenue (including inter-segment sales). Inter-segment sales are priced with reference to prices charged to external parties for similar service. 20 Information regarding the Group's operating segments is set out below. Six months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) Property management and related Property Property services development investment and others Total RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Revenue from external customers Recognised at a point in time 30,351,766 - - 30,351,766 Recognised over time 3,813,351 2,577,135 1,827,561 8,218,047 Inter-segment revenue - - 123,293 123,293 Segment revenue 34,165,117 2,577,135 1,950,854 38,693,106 Segment profit (Adjusted Earnings) 8,905,632 2,055,386 445,812 11,406,830 Six months ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited) Property management and related Property Property services development investment and others Total RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Revenue from external customers Recognised at a point in time 21,938,053 - - 21,938,053 Recognised over time 2,099,238 1,851,424 1,232,100 5,182,762 Inter-segment revenue - - 60,578 60,578 Segment revenue 24,037,291 1,851,424 1,292,678 27,181,393 Segment profit (Adjusted Earnings) 7,498,093 1,387,264 313,315 9,198,672 In addition to receiving segment information concerning segment profit, the CODM is provided with information concerning the Group's consolidated amount of interests in associates and related share of results, interests in joint ventures and related share of results, changes in fair value of investment properties and upon transfer to investment properties, change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, other income, other gains and losses, lease liability charges, finance costs from borrowings, depreciation, and amortisation and impairment losses (if any) which are not allocated to operating segments. 21 Reconciliations of segment revenue and profit or loss Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue Segment revenue 38,693,106 27,181,393 Elimination of inter-segment revenue (123,293) (60,578) Consolidated revenue 38,569,813 27,120,815 Profit Segment profit 11,406,830 9,198,672 Other income 617,529 604,714 Other gains and losses (66,789) (188,405) Lease liability charges (252,292) - Fair value gain upon transfer to investment properties 105,185 406,298 Change in fair value of investment properties 2,206,897 2,188,990 Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments 219,623 (62,854) Finance costs (58,482) (41,737) Share of results of associates 381,058 78,211 Share of results of joint ventures 675,742 371,989 Depreciation and amortisation (56,673) (54,059) Unallocated expenses (2,108,853) (1,723,795) Consolidated profit before taxation 13,069,775 10,778,024 Revenue from major product and services

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue from its properties sold, properties invested and services provided: Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Sales of properties Recognised at a point in time 30,351,766 21,938,053 Recognised over time 3,813,351 2,099,238 Property development segment 34,165,117 24,037,291 Revenue from property management and related services and others/property management and related services and others segment - recognised over time 1,827,561 1,232,100 Revenue from contract with customers 35,992,678 25,269,391 Rental income under property investment segment 2,577,135 1,851,424 Total revenue 38,569,813 27,120,815 Add: inter-segment revenue under property management and related services and other segment 123,293 60,578 Total segment revenue 38,693,106 27,181,393 22 Geographical information

The following table sets out information about the Group's revenue from external customers by cities in the PRC, based on the location at which the properties are sold, properties are invested and services are provided Revenue from external customers Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Beijing 1,524,419 1,660,533 Chengdu 2,507,173 3,175,313 Chongqing 10,938,779 4,022,386 Hangzhou 919,777 4,862,172 Jinan 9,507,172 1,393,552 Nanjing 1,534,120 123,455 Ningbo 363,678 2,479,566 Qingdao 1,092,447 2,127,255 Shanghai 1,552,783 488,495 Shenyang 1,147,821 795,732 Sunan 1,395,290 407,407 Xiamen 1,178,646 1,717,858 Other cities in the PRC 4,907,708 3,867,091 38,569,813 27,120,815 No revenue from transaction with a single external customer amounts to 10% or more of the Group's revenue. Segment assets

The following is an analysis of the Group's assets by operating segment: At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Property development 316,809,690 269,553,969 Property investment (Note) 85,122,172 57,071,210 Property management and related services and others 755,332 1,460,156 Total segment assets 402,687,194 328,085,335 Note: The above amount of segment assets relating to leasing of properties represents the cost of investment properties and upon initial recognition cost of right-of-use assets classified under investment properties. 23 4. OTHER INCOME Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income 409,849 153,091 Government subsidies (Note a) 27,427 29,829 Penalty income (Note b) 80,908 44,273 Consultancy income (Note c) 82,155 347,607 Sundry income 17,190 29,914 Total 617,529 604,714 Notes: The amount represents the grants received from the relevant PRC government to encourage the investments in specific regions. The subsidies are unconditional and granted on a discretionary basis to the Group during the period. It represents penalty received from property buyers who do not execute sales and purchase agreements on property sales or from tenants who early terminate tenancy agreements. The amount represents the consultancy services provided to the Group's joint ventures and associates in relation to the property development projects. 5. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 385 313 Net exchange losses (Note) (164,780) (410,806) Reclassification of fair value gain of hedging instruments from hedging reserve 99,097 332,879 Loss on early redemption of senior notes - (110,791) Others (1,491) - (66,789) (188,405) Note: It represents exchange difference arising from translation of bank balances, bank borrowings and senior notes, original currencies of which are either denominated in Hong Kong Dollar ("HKD") or United States Dollar ("USD"). 24 6. FINANCE COSTS Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest on bank and other borrowings Wholly repayable within five years (2,418,624) (1,418,392) Not wholly repayable within five years (593,930) (579,398) Interest expense on senior notes (160,165) (202,130) (3,172,719) (2,199,920) Less: Amount capitalised to properties under development for sales and investment properties under development 3,114,237 2,158,183 (58,482) (41,737) Borrowing costs capitalised arose on the general borrowing pool of the Group and were calculated by applying a capitalisation rate of 4.70% (six months ended June 30, 2018: 4.81%) per annum for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to expenditure on the qualifying assets. 7. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Current tax PRC Enterprise Income Tax ("EIT") (2,720,777) (2,238,823) Withholding Tax on distributed earnings (108,049) - Land Appreciation Tax ("LAT") (2,383,502) (1,917,953) (5,212,328) (4,156,776) Overprovision in prior periods LAT* 194,745 174,963 (5,017,583) (3,981,813) Deferred taxation Current period 97,645 (103,492) (4,919,938) (4,085,305) The development plan for several property projects had been revised in which the revised estimated appreciation value was different with the appreciation value made in prior periods, resulting in an overprovision of LAT in respect of prior periods. No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax has been made as the Group does not have income which arises in, or is derived from, Hong Kong. Under the Law of the PRC on EIT (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulations of the EIT Law, the tax rate of the PRC subsidiaries is 25% for both periods. Certain of the Company's subsidiaries operating in the PRC are eligible for exemption from PRC EIT for both periods. 25 8. PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit for the period has been arrived at after charging (crediting): Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 50,559 43,566 Amortisation of land use rights - 10,493 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 6,114 - Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (385) (313) Operating lease rentals - 62,165 9. DIVIDENDS Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Dividends recognised as distribution during the period: Final dividend recognised in respect of 2018 of RMB0.69 (six months ended June 30, 2018: Final dividend recognised in respect of 2017 of RMB0.473) per share 4,111,731 2,802,418 Special dividend recognised in respect of 2017 of RMB0.085 per share - 506,710 4,111,731 3,309,128 Subsequent to the end of the reporting period, the Board declared the payment of an interim dividend of RMB2,145,338,000, representing RMB0.36 per share, based on the number of shares in issue as at June 30, 2019, in respect of the six months ended June 30, 2019 (six months ended June 30, 2018: RMB1,779,101,000). 10. EARNINGS PER SHARE The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data: Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Earnings attributable to the owners of the Company for the purposes of calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share 6,309,981 5,429,650 26 2019 2018 ' 000 ' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of calculation of basic earnings per share 5,853,064 5,842,758 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares in respect of - Share options 58,855 86,803 - Share awards 42,733 36,556 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of calculation of diluted earnings per share 5,954,652 5,966,117 The weighted average number of ordinary shares adopted in the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for both periods have been arrived at after deducting the shares held in trust for the Company by an independent trustee under the share award scheme of the Company. 11. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES Completed investment Investment properties properties and right-of- under use assets development Total RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 At December 31, 2018 (audited) 61,986,740 22,422,800 84,409,540 Adjustments arising from initial application of IFRS 16 10,412,640 7,811,956 18,224,596 At January 1, 2019 (restated) 72,399,380 30,234,756 102,634,136 Additions 1,489,457 6,074,757 7,564,214 Acquisition of assets through acquisition of subsidiaries (Note 20) - 2,751,777 2,751,777 Transfer from properties held for sales (Note) 443,316 - 443,316 Net increase in fair value recognised in profit or loss 601,860 1,605,037 2,206,897 At June 30, 2019 (unaudited) 74,934,013 40,666,327 115,600,340 Unrealised gain on property revaluation included in profit or loss 707,045 1,605,037 2,312,082 Note: The transfer from properties held for sales to investment properties were made since there was a change in use as evidenced by the inception of operating leases to third parties. Included in the above, there are right-of-use assets amounting to RMB11,368,942,000 (December 31, 2018: nil) as at June 30, 2019. There are additions to right-of-use assets amounting to RMB1,401,484,000 (six months ended June 30, 2018: nil). The investment properties are all situated in the PRC. 27 The fair values of the Group's investment properties at dates of transfer and June 30, 2019 have been arrived at on the basis of valuations carried out on those dates by Savills Valuation and Professional Services Limited, a firm of independent qualified professional valuer not connected with the Group, who has appropriate qualifications and recent experience in the valuation of similar properties in the relevant locations. In estimating the fair value of the properties, the highest and best use of the properties is their current use. The fair values of the investment properties were determined by the valuer on the following basis: Completed properties - arrived at by capitalising the net rental income derived from the existing and right-of-use assets tenancies with due allowance for reversionary incoming potential of the respective properties. Properties under - valued on the basis that they will be developed and completed in development accordance with the latest development proposals and taken into account the construction costs that will be expended to complete the development as well as developer's profit margin to reflect the quality of the completed development. For the investment properties that the fair value are not reliably measureable but expect the fair value of the properties to be reliably measureable in future, the investment properties shall be measured at cost until the fair value become reliably measureable or construction is completed (whichever is earlier). All of the Group's property interests in leasehold land and buildings to earn rentals or for capital appreciation purposes are measured using the fair value model and classified and accounted for as investment properties. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, additions to property, plant and equipment amounted to RMB71,250,000 (six months ended June 30, 2018: RMB1,407,001,000), consisting of construction in progress for hotel properties, motor vehicles and equipment and furniture. INVENTORIES OF PROPERTIES At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Properties held for development 13,763,534 - Properties under development for sales 279,399,700 232,015,490 Properties held for sales 16,623,676 14,546,579 309,786,910 246,562,069 The inventories of properties were located in the PRC. Inventories of properties which are expected to be recovered in more than twelve months after the end of the reporting period are classified under current assets as it is expected to be realised in the Group's normal operating cycle. 28 14. ACCOUNTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES, DEPOSITS AND PREPAYMENTS Trade receivables are mainly arisen from sales of property development and property investment. Considerations in respect of sales of properties are paid by purchasers in accordance with the terms of the related sales and purchase agreements. For lease of properties, rental income is paid by tenants within two months in accordance with the terms in the tenancy agreement. At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade receivables (Note a) 700,806 2,560,699 Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful debts (Note b) 7,193,976 5,682,971 Advances to contractors 2,200,991 2,074,294 Prepaid value added tax and other taxes 13,578,858 9,360,560 Prepayments and utilities deposits (Note c) 3,713,138 2,894,793 27,387,769 22,573,317 Notes: The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables at the end of the reporting period based on the dates of delivery of goods and rendering of services: At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 60 days 301,598 2,178,339 61 - 180 days 255,048 325,067 181 - 365 days 142,085 47,456 1 - 2 years 2,075 9,837 700,806 2,560,699 Other receivables mainly comprise rental deposits, receivables of refund of the deposits for land auctions, deposits for construction work, temporary payments and miscellaneous project-related deposits paid which are refundable within one year. Included in the prepayments and utilities deposits, there are mainly properties held for development amounting to RMB3,708,500,000 (2018: RMB2,892,098,000) which are paid on behalf of certain entities which the Group potentially invests in them ("potential investees"). In the opinion of the directors, such payments are prepayment for property development projects for those potential investees. 29 15. ACCOUNTS AND BILLS PAYABLES, DEPOSITS RECEIVED AND ACCRUED CHARGES At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade payables and accrued expenditure on construction (Note a) 56,356,803 44,768,028 Bills payables (Note a) 665,523 968,013 Dividend payables 4,111,731 1,781,855 Other payables and accrued charges (Note b) 8,634,944 9,683,746 Value added tax and other tax payables 3,573,081 3,822,238 Consideration payable for acquisition of assets and liabilities through acquisition of subsidiaries - 1,210,072 73,342,082 62,233,952 Notes: Trade and bills payables and accrued expenditure on construction comprise construction costs and other project-related expenses which are payable based on project progress certified by the Group.

The following is an aged analysis of trade and bills payables, based on the invoice date and issuance date of each bill, at the end of the reporting period: At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 60 days 23,658,185 20,868,583 61 - 180 days 10,980,974 8,966,617 181 - 365 days 10,285,924 6,333,705 1 - 2 years 2,829,205 2,147,504 2 - 3 years 697,060 460,323 Over 3 years 89,606 185,130 48,540,954 38,961,862 Other payables and accrued charges comprise mainly tax received and payable to the government on behalf of customers, receipt on behalf of certain entities from potential investment partners, accrued salaries and accrued staff welfare. 16. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Bank loans, secured 48,154,512 41,105,408 Bank loans, unsecured 47,452,185 35,394,192 Bonds, unsecured 35,802,375 34,699,699 131,409,072 111,199,299 30 The carrying amounts of the above borrowings are repayable based on the scheduled repayment dates set out in the loan agreements, as follows: At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Within one year 13,756,326 11,743,175 More than one year but not exceeding two years 23,459,419 22,813,096 More than two years but not exceeding three years 31,561,037 20,800,932 More than three years but not exceeding four years 20,441,082 10,626,929 More than four years but not exceeding five years 24,289,018 24,998,929 Exceeding five years 17,902,190 20,216,238 131,409,072 111,199,299 Less: Amount due within one year shown under current liabilities (13,756,326) (11,743,175) Amount due after one year 117,652,746 99,456,124 The Group's bank and other borrowings are denominated in the following currencies set out below: An analysis of borrowings by currency: At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Denominated in RMB 110,399,841 94,713,971 Denominated in HKD 20,270,204 15,747,535 Denominated in USD 739,027 737,793 131,409,072 111,199,299 During the current period, the Group obtained new bank loans amounting to RMB35,768,222,000 (six months ended June 30, 2018: RMB31,365,877,000) and repaid bank loans of RMB16,518,213,000 (six months ended June 30, 2018: RMB3,931,314,000).

The fixed rate bank borrowings at June 30, 2019 with carrying amount of RMB2,171,090,000 (at December 31, 2018: RMB3,411,442,000) carry interest ranging from 3.06% to 5.60% (at December 31, 2018: 3.06% to 5.60%) per annum. The remaining bank borrowings with carrying amount of RMB93,435,607,000 (at December 31, 2018: RMB73,088,158,000) carry interest at variable rates based on the interest rates quoted by the People's Bank of China, Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate and London Interbank Offered Rate, the effective interest rate is ranging from 2.70% to 5.23% (at December 31, 2018: 2.63% to 5.23%) per annum at June 30, 2019, and exposing the Group to cash flow interest rate risk.

The above secured bank loans at the end of the reporting period were secured by the pledge of assets as set out in note 23. 31 The Group's other borrowings comprised the followings as at June 30, 2019: Term of Effective Name of bond Par value Coupon rate Issue date the bond interest rate RMB' 000 Domestic Corporate Bonds RMB domestic corporate bonds 2,000,000 4.60% July 7, 2015 5 years 4.71% of Chongqing Longhu Development ("2015 First Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 346,701 3.93% July 27, 2015 5 years 4.02% (Note a) of Chongqing Longhu Development ("(i) form of 2015 Second Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 2,000,000 4.20% July 27, 2015 7 years 4.25% (Note b) of Chongqing Longhu Development ("(ii) form of 2015 Second Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 2,000,000 4.08% November 2, 7 years 4.13% (Note c) of Chongqing Longhu 2015 Development ("2015 Third Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 2,051,996 3.30% January 25, 5 years 3.41% (Note d) of Chongqing Longhu 2016 Development ("(i) form of 2016 First Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 1,800,000 3.68% January 25, 8 years 3.73% (Note e) of Chongqing Longhu 2016 Development ("(ii) form of 2016 First Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 1,482,998 3.19% March 4, 2016 6 years 3.28% (Note f) of Chongqing Longhu Development ("(i) form of 2016 Second Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 1,500,000 3.75% March 4, 2016 10 years 3.78% (Note g) of Chongqing Longhu Development ("(ii) form of 2016 Second Tranche Bonds") 32 Term of Effective Name of bond Par value Coupon rate Issue date the bond interest rate RMB' 000 RMB domestic corporate bonds 700,000 3.06% July 14, 2016 5 years 3.17% (Note h) of Chongqing Longhu Development ("(i) form of 2016 Third Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 3,000,000 3.68% July 14, 2016 7 years 3.75% (Note i) of Chongqing Longhu Development ("(ii) form of 2016 Third Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 3,000,000 4.96% August 2, 2018 5 years 5.03% (Note j) of Chongqing Longhu Development ("2018 First Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 2,000,000 4.80% November 6, 5 years 4.87% (Note k) of Chongqing Longhu 2018 Development ("2018 Second Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 1,700,000 3.99% February 21, 5 years 4.08% (Note l) of Chongqing Longhu 2019 Development ("(i) form of 2019 First Tranche Bonds") RMB domestic corporate bonds 500,000 4.70% February 21, 7 years 4.77% (Note m) of Chongqing Longhu 2019 Development ("(ii) form of 2019 First Tranche Bonds") Green Bonds RMB green bonds of Chongqing 1,600,000 4.40% February 16, 5 years 4.49% (Note n) Longhu Development 2017 ("(i) form of 2017 First Tranche Green Bonds") RMB green bonds of Chongqing 1,440,000 4.67% February 16, 7 years 4.72% (Note o) Longhu Development 2017 ("(ii) form of 2017 First Tranche Green Bonds") RMB green bonds of Chongqing 1,000,000 4.75% March 6, 2017 7 years 4.79% (Note p) Longhu Development ("2017 Second Tranche Green Bonds") 33 Term of Effective Name of bond Par value Coupon rate Issue date the bond interest rate RMB' 000 Medium-term Notes RMB medium-term notes 1,700,000 4.80% July 21, 2017 3 years 5.01% of the Company ("(i) form of 2017 First Medium-term Notes") RMB medium-term notes 300,000 5.00% July 21, 2017 5 years 5.10% of the Company ("(ii) form of 2017 First Medium-term Notes") Rental Apartments Special Bonds RMB rental apartments special 3,000,000 5.60% March 21, 2018 5 years 5.64% (Note q) bonds of Chongqing Longhu Development ("2018 First Tranche Rental Apartments Bonds") RMB rental apartments special 2,000,000 4.98% August 17, 2018 5 years 5.04% (Note r) bonds of Chongqing Longhu Development ("2018 Second Tranche Rental Apartments Bonds") Notes: Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on June 27, 2018 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on July 27, 2018 at par or hold until maturity. On July 27, 2018, the investors have sold back (i) form of 2015 second Tranche Bonds with principal amount of RMB1,653,299,000 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount to Chongqing Longhu Development. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on June 27, 2020 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on July 27, 2020 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on October 2, 2020 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on November 2, 2020 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on December 25, 2018 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on January 25, 2019 at par or hold until maturity. On January 25, 2019, the investors have sold back (i) form of 2016 First Tranche Bonds with principal amount of RMB248,004,000 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount to Chongqing Longhu Development. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on December 25, 2020 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on January 25, 2021 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on February 4, 2019 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on March 4, 2019 at par or hold until maturity. The investors have sold back (i) form of 2016 Second Tranche Bonds with principal amount of RMB1,017,002,000 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount to Chongqing Longhu Development. 34 Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on February 4, 2021 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on March 4, 2021 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on June 14, 2019 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on July 14, 2019 at par or hold until maturity. On July 14, 2019, the investors have sold back (ii) form of 2016 Second Tranche Bonds with principal amount of RMB230,000,000 at a redemption price equal to 100.00% of the principal amount to Chongqing Longhu Development. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on June 14, 2021 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on July 14, 2021 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Developments is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on July 2, 2021 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on August 2, 2021 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Developments is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on October 6, 2021 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on November 6, 2021 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on January 21, 2022 and, the investors have the opinion to sell back the bonds on February 21, 2022 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on January 21, 2024 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on February 21, 2024 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on January 16, 2020 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds February 16, 2020 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on January 16, 2022 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on February 16, 2022 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on February 6, 2022 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on March 6, 2022 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Developments is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on February 21, 2021 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on March 21, 2021 at par or hold until maturity. Chongqing Longhu Developments is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on July 17, 2021 and, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on August 17, 2021 at par or hold until maturity. The 2015 Second Tranche Bonds, 2015 Third Tranche Bonds, 2016 First Tranche Bonds, 2016 Second Tranche Bonds, 2016 Third Tranche Bonds, 2017 First Tranche Green Bonds, 2017 Second Tranche Green Bonds, 2018 First Tranche Bonds, 2018 Second Tranche Bonds, 2018 First Tranche Rental Apartments Bonds, 2018 Second Tranche Rental Apartments Bonds and 2019 First Tranche Bonds contain a liability component and early redemption options: Liability component represents the contractually determined stream of future cash flows discounted at the rate of interest determined by the market instruments of comparable credit status taken into account the business risk and financial risk of the Company. As at June 30, 2019, the fair value of put options of RMB148,245,000 (at December 31, 2018: RMB390,672,000) have been recognised in the condensed statement of financial position, of which, fair value gain of RMB219,623,000 (at December 31, 2018: loss of RMB310,350,000) was recognised for the six months ended June 30, 2019. 35 Fair Value as at June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current liabilities 146,683 221,728 Current liabilities 1,562 168,944 148,245 390,672 The Domestic Corporate Bonds and the Rental Apartments Special Bonds are non-guaranteed and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Green Bonds are non-guaranteed and listed on the China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd.. The Medium-term notes are non-guaranteed and listed on the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors. The fair value of the Domestic Corporate Bonds, the Green Bonds, the Medium-term Notes and the Rental Apartment Special Bonds, with reference to the quoted market price available on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd. and the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, are as follows: At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) 2015 First Tranche Bonds 2,018,000 2,001,660 (i) form of 2015 Second Tranche Bonds 351,520 357,349 (ii) form of 2015 Second Tranche Bonds 2,087,700 2,027,933 2015 Third Tranche Bonds 2,058,946 2,001,373 (i) form of 2016 First Tranche Bonds 2,069,438 2,370,840 (ii) form of 2016 First Tranche Bonds 1,823,120 1,825,824 (i) form of 2016 Second Tranche Bonds 1,492,786 2,558,294 (ii) form of 2016 Second Tranche Bonds 1,480,625 1,508,906 (i) form of 2016 Third Tranche Bonds 721,637 688,937 (ii) form of 2016 Third Tranche Bonds 3,088,106 2,034,667 2018 First Tranche Bonds 3,178,473 3,105,087 2018 Second Tranche Bonds 2,098,800 2,067,073 (i) form of 2019 First Tranche Bonds 1,718,865 - (ii) from of 2019 First Tranche Bonds 505,170 - (i) form of 2017 First Tranche Green Bonds 1,626,204 1,661,600 (ii) form of 2017 First Tranche Green Bonds 1,465,031 1,498,842 2018 Second Tranche Green Bonds 1,020,041 1,042,724 (i) form of 2017 First Medium-term Notes 1,719,142 1,707,548 (ii) form of 2017 First Medium-term Notes 306,408 307,686 2018 First Tranche of Rental Apartments Special Bonds 3,124,505 3,197,867 2018 Second Tranche of Rental Apartments Special Bonds 2,116,596 2,067,073 36 17. SENIOR NOTES At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Senior notes - 2022 USD senior notes issued in 2017 (Note a) 3,119,141 3,109,900 - 2023 USD senior notes issued in 2018 (Note b) 2,081,873 2,076,578 - 2028 USD senior notes issued in 2018 (Note c) 3,440,751 3,434,145 8,641,765 8,620,623 Analysis Non-current liabilities 8,641,765 8,620,623 On July 13, 2017, the Company issued senior fixed rate notes to the public at 99.425% of the aggregate principal amount of USD450,000,000 (approximately RMB3,048,000,000) (the "2022 USD Notes") which carry fixed interest of 3.875% per annum (interest payable semi-annually in arrears) and will be fully repayable by July 13, 2022.

The 2022 USD Notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. They are senior obligations of the Company.

At any time, the Company may at its option redeem the 2022 USD Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the 2022 USD Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on the 2022 USD Notes to be redeemed, if any, to the date of redemption and (2) the Make Whole Price.

At any time on or after the date when the 2022 USD Notes of no more than 10% of the aggregate principal amount (1) originally issued on July 13, 2017 and (2) issued on July 13, 2017 of any Additional Notes permitted under "Further Issues" remain outstanding, the Company may at its option redeem the remaining outstanding 2022 USD Notes, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such 2022 USD Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date.

"Make Whole Price" means with respect to 2022 USD Notes at any redemption date, the sum of (1) the present value of the principal amount of such 2022 USD Notes, assuming a scheduled repayment thereof on the maturity date, plus (2) the present value of the remaining scheduled payments of interest to and including the maturity date, in each case discounted to the redemption date at the Treasury Rate plus 50 basis points.

In the opinion of the directors, the fair value of the early redemption options is insignificant at initial recognition and the end of the reporting period.

Upon the occurrence of a change of control triggering event, the Company must make an offer to repurchase all outstanding 2022 USD Notes at a price in cash equal to 101% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the repurchase date.

The net carrying amount of the 2022 USD Notes is stated net of unamortised issue expenses totalling USD4,198,000 (approximately RMB28,859,000) as at June 30, 2019 (2018: USD4,897,000 (approximately RMB32,685,000)) and the effective interest rate of the 2022 USD Notes is 4.21% per annum. 37 On January 16, 2018, the Company issued senior fixed rate notes to the public at 99.699% of the aggregate principal amount of USD300,000,000 (approximately RMB1,932,831,000) (the "2023 USD Notes") which carry fixed interest of 3.90% per annum (interest payable semi-annually in arrears) and will be fully repayable by April 16, 2023.

The 2023 USD Notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. They are senior obligations of the Company.

At any time, the Company may at its option redeem each series of the 2023 USD Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of such series of the 2023 USD Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on such series of the 2023 USD Notes to be redeemed, if any, to the date of redemption and (2) the Make Whole Price.

At any time on or after the date when 2023 USD Notes of no more than 10% of the aggregate principal amount (1) originally issued on January 16, 2018 and (2) issued on January 18, 2018 of any Additional Notes permitted under "Further Issues" remain outstanding, the Company may as its opinion redeem the remaining outstanding 2023 USD Notes, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of 2023 USD Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date.

"Make Whole Price" means, with respect to the 2023 USD Notes at any redemption date, the sum of (1) the present value of the principal amount of such 2023 USD Notes, assuming a scheduled repayment thereof on the maturity date, plus (2) the present value of the remaining scheduled payments of interest to and including the maturity date, in each case discounted to the redemption date at the Treasury Rate plus 50 basis points.

In the opinion of the directors, the fair value of the early redemption options is insignificant at initial recognition and the end of the reporting period.

Upon the occurrence of a change of control triggering event, the Company must make an offer to repurchase all outstanding 2023 USD Notes at a price in cash equal to 101% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the repurchase date.

The net carrying amount of the 2023 USD Notes is stated net of unamortised issue expenses totalling USD2,540,000 (approximately RMB17,461,000) (2018: USD2,870,000 (approximately RMB19,698,000)) as at June 30, 2019 and the effective interest rate of the 2023 USD Notes is 4.14% per annum. On January 16, 2018, the Company issued senior fixed rate notes to the public at 99.793% of the aggregate principal amount of USD500,000,000 (approximately RMB3,221,385,000) (the "2028 USD Notes") which carry fixed interest of 4.50% per annum (interest payable semi-annually in arrears) and will be fully repayable by January 16, 2028.

The 2028 USD Notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. They are senior obligations of the Company.

At any time, the Company may at its option redeem each series of the 2028 USD Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of such series of the 2028 USD Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on such series of the 2028 USD Notes to be redeemed, if any, to the date of redemption and (2) the Make Whole Price.

At any time on or after the date when 2028 USD Notes of no more than 10% of the aggregate principal amount (1) originally issued on January 16, 2018 and (2) issued on January 18, 2018 of any Additional Notes permitted under "Further Issues" remain outstanding, the Company may as its opinion redeem the remaining outstanding 2028 USD updated Notes, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of 2028 USD Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date.

"Make Whole Price" means, with respect to the 2028 USD Notes at any redemption date, the sum of the present value of the principal amount 2028 USD Note, assuming a scheduled repayment thereof on the maturity date, plus (2) the present value of the remaining scheduled payments of interest to and including the maturity date, in each case discounted to the redemption date at the Treasury Rate plus 50 basis points. 38 In the opinion of the directors, the fair value of the early redemption options is insignificant at initial recognition and the end of the reporting period. Upon the occurrence of a change of control triggering event, the Company must make an offer to repurchase all outstanding 2028 USD Notes at a price in cash equal to 101% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the repurchase date. The net carrying amount of the 2028 USD Notes is stated net of unamortised issue expenses totalling USD4,362,000 (approximately RMB29,987,000) (2018: USD4,614,000 (approximately RMB31,661,000)) as at June 30, 2019 and the effective interest rate of the 2028 USD Notes is 4.62% per annum. The fair value of the 2022 USD senior notes issued in 2017, 2023 USD senior notes issued in 2018, and 2028 USD senior notes issued in 2018 with reference to the quoted market price available on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited are as follows: Fair Value as at June 30, December 31, Senior Notes 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 2022 USD senior notes issued in 2017 3,145,619 2,949,090 2023 USD senior notes issued in 2018 2,101,988 1,956,012 2028 USD senior notes issued in 2018 3,488,945 2,984,874 18. DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Derivative financial assets (under hedge accounting) Cash flow hedges - Cross currency interest rate swaps 483,480 313,611 - Foreign currency forward contracts 12,846 - 496,326 313,611 Analysis as: Non-current assets 429,021 313,611 Current assets 67,305 - 496,326 313,611 Derivative financial liabilities (under hedge accounting) Cash flow hedges - Cross currency interest rate swaps 13,300 62,568 - Foreign currency forward contracts 58,582 114,197 71,882 176,765 Analysis as: Non-current liabilities 71,882 176,765 39 Cross currency interest rate swaps and foreign currency forward contracts At the end of the reporting period, the Group had cross currency interest rate swaps designated as highly effective hedging instruments in order to minimise its exposures to foreign currency and cash flow interest rate risk on its floating-rate HKD bank borrowings and fixed rate USD senior notes and corresponding interest payment by swapping a portion of those borrowings and senior notes and corresponding interest payment from HKD and USD to RMB and floating-rate interest payments to fixed rate interest payments. At the end of the reporting period, the Group had foreign currency forward contracts designated as effective hedging instruments in order to minimise its exposures to foreign currency risk on its HKD bank borrowings by selling RMB in exchange for HKD at the borrowings maturity date. The terms of the cross currency interest rate contracts and foreign currency forward contracts have been negotiated to match the terms of the respective designated hedged items and the directors consider that the cross currency interest rate swaps and foreign currency forward contracts are effective hedging instruments. The major terms of these contracts are as follows: Cross currency interest rate swaps: Notional amount Maturity Exchange rates Interest rate swap Buy HKD310,000,000 28/04/2020 RMB1: HKD1.1997 From HIBOR + 3.1% to fixed rate (2018: Buy HKD310,000,000) of 6.47% Buy HKD310,000,000 28/04/2020 RMB1: HKD1.1998 From HIBOR + 3.1% to fixed rate (2018: Buy HKD310,000,000) of 6.47% Buy HKD387,500,000 28/04/2020 RMB1: HKD1.2081 From HIBOR + 3.1% to fixed rate (2018: Buy HKD387,500,000) of 6.33% Buy HKD500,000,000 28/04/2020 RMB1: HKD1.2065 From HIBOR + 3.1% to fixed rate (2018: Buy HKD500,000,000) of 6.25% Buy USD70,000,000 29/01/2023 RMB1: USD0.1595 From fixed rate of 3.9% to fixed (2018: Buy USD70,000,000) rate of 4.17% Buy USD175,000,000 16/04/2023 RMB1: USD0.1582 From fixed rate of 3.9% to fixed (2018: Buy USD175,000,000) rate of 3.65% Buy USD30,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1583 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD30,000,000) rate of 5.5% Buy USD20,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1593 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD20,000,000) rate of 5.5% Buy USD50,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1596 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD50,000,000) rate of 5.5% Buy USD30,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1516 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD30,000,000) rate of 5.5% Buy USD55,000,000 16/04/2023 RMB1: USD0.1512 From fixed rate of 3.9% to fixed (2018: Buy USD55,000,000) rate of 4.9% Buy USD50,000,000 13/07/2022 RMB1: USD0.1511 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD50,000,000) rate of 4.875% Buy USD30,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1511 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD30,000,000) rate of 5.5% Buy USD50,000,000 13/07/2022 RMB1: USD0.1502 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD50,000,000) rate of 4.8% Buy USD50,000,000 13/07/2022 RMB1: USD0.1507 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD50,000,000) rate of 4.8% Buy USD20,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1471 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD20,000,000) rate of 5.44% Buy USD20,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1478 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD20,000,000) rate of 5.44% Buy USD20,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.147 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD20,000,000) rate of 5.37% Buy USD50,000,000 13/07/2022 RMB1: USD0.1594 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD50,000,000) rate of 4.875% 40 Notional amount Maturity Exchange rates Interest rate swap Buy USD50,000,000 13/07/2022 RMB1: USD0.1511 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD50,000,000) rate of 4.875% Buy USD50,000,000 13/07/2022 RMB1: USD0.1511 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD50,000,000) rate of 4.875% Buy USD50,000,000 13/07/2022 RMB1: USD0.1512 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD50,000,000) rate of 4.85% Buy USD20,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1474 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD20,000,000) rate of 5.48% Buy USD20,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.147 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD20,000,000) rate of 5.48% Buy USD20,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1467 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD20,000,000) rate of 5.38% Buy USD30,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.144 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD30,000,000) rate of 5.55% Buy USD30,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.145 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: Buy USD30,000,000) rate of 5.55% Buy USD30,000,000 13/01/2022 RMB1: USD0.1506 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD30,000,000) rate of 4.805% Buy USD30,000,000 13/01/2022 RMB1: USD0.1505 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD30,000,000) rate of 4.805% Buy USD40,000,000 13/07/2022 RMB1: USD0.1461 From fixed rate of 3.875% to fixed (2018: Buy USD40,000,000) rate of 4.55% Buy USD20,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1489 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: nil) rate of 5.37% Buy USD20,000,000 16/01/2028 RMB1: USD0.1476 From fixed rate of 4.5% to fixed (2018: nil) rate of 5.35% Foreign currency forward contracts: Buy Sell Maturity HKD500,000,000 RMB458,150,000 25/01/2023 HKD500,000,000 RMB456,500,000 25/01/2023 HKD500,000,000 RMB457,899,987 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB277,770,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB275,730,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB277,500,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB279,090,000 25/01/2023 HKD200,000,000 RMB185,400,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB277,740,000 25/01/2023 HKD150,000,000 RMB137,475,000 25/01/2023 HKD200,000,000 RMB177,460,000 25/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB92,150,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB280,140,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB278,940,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB278,040,000 25/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB91,220,000 25/01/2023 HKD200,000,000 RMB181,800,000 25/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB91,500,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB276,750,000 26/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB280,350,000 26/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB280,350,000 26/01/2023 HKD200,000,000 RMB186,940,000 26/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB91,800,000 26/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB92,400,000 26/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB92,200,000 26/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB91,800,000 26/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB91,500,000 26/01/2023 41 Buy Sell Maturity HKD100,000,000 RMB92,250,000 02/01/2024 HKD300,000,000 RMB278,100,000 25/01/2023 HKD150,000,000 RMB137,775,000 25/01/2023 HKD200,000,000 RMB182,440,000 25/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB91,800,000 25/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB92,400,000 25/01/2023 HKD500,000,000 RMB458,800,000 25/01/2023 HKD100,000,000 RMB89,500,000 25/01/2023 HKD200,000,000 RMB179,000,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB275,130,000 25/01/2023 HKD300,000,000 RMB276,300,000 25/01/2023 All of the above cross currency interest rate swaps and foreign currency forward contract are designated and effective as cash flow hedges. The fair values gain of the above cross currency interest rate swap contracts totalling RMB287,598,000 during the period ended June 30, 2019 (for the year ended December 31, 2018: gain of RMB136,846,000) have been recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity. The fair value gain of the hedging instruments amounting to RMB99,097,000 during the period ended June 30, 2019 (for the year ended December 31, 2018: gain of RMB648,760,000) were reclassified from hedging reserve to profit and loss in the same period. 19. SHARE CAPITAL Number of ordinary shares of par value Nominal value HK$0.10 each HK$' 000 Authorised At January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018 10,000,000,000 1,000,000 Issued and fully paid At January 1, 2018 5,907,604,605 590,760 Issue of shares upon exercise of share options 22,732,500 2,273 At June 30, 2018 5,930,337,105 593,033 Shown in the condensed consolidated financial statements At June 30, 2018 RMB' 000 equivalent 516,066 Authorised At January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019 10,000,000,000 1,000,000 Issued and fully paid At January 1, 2019 5,938,471,605 593,847 Issue of shares upon exercise of share options (Note) 20,799,500 2,080 At June 30, 2019 5,959,271,105 595,927 Shown in the condensed consolidated financial statements At June 30, 2019 RMB' 000 equivalent 518,584 RMB' 000 equivalent At December 31, 2018 516,783 42 Note: During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company issued 20,799,500 (2018: 22,732,500) ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each upon exercise of share options. The exercise price of the share options during the period range from HK$8.28 to HK$12.528 (equivalent to RMB7.27 to RMB11.00) (2018: HK$8.28 to HK$12.528 (equivalent to RMB6.98 to RMB10.56)). The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the then existing shares in all respects. 20. ACQUISITION OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES THROUGH ACQUISITION OF SUBSIDIARIES During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Group acquired the interests in the following entities: Equity Place of interests incorporation/ acquired by Total Name of subsidiary establishment the Group consideration RMB' 000 Wuhan Yuanboyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. ("Wuhan Yuanboyuan") PRC 60% (Note a) NIL Fuzhou Shengjia Properties Development Co. Ltd. PRC 37% (Note b) 18,500 Wuhan Chenmingzhongli Real Estate Co. Ltd. PRC 60% 6,000 Hangzhou Binzhe Management Co. Ltd. PRC 34% (Note b) 286,200 Shenzhen Chuangzhen Management Co. Ltd. PRC 30% (Note c) 621,718 Beijing Kaiyuanhean Investment Co. Ltd. PRC 51% 598,158 Notes: During the six months ended June 30, 2019, pursuant to a revised shareholders' agreement of Wuhan Yuanboyuan, which was previously accounted for as a joint venture of the Group, entered into between the Group and its joint venture partner, the Group has obtained control of voting power to govern the relevant activities of the entity. Unanimous consent from the shareholders of this entity was required for relevant activities before signing of revised shareholders' agreement. After signing of the revised shareholders' agreement, relevant activities of the entity are decided by the shareholders' meeting and consent with simple majority is required from the shareholders' meeting. The Group has 60% voting power in the shareholders' meeting, the Group is able to exercise control of the entity and thus it is regarded as a subsidiary of the Group. The relevant activities of the entity require consent with more than half of the directors in the board of directors of the entity. The Group has the power to appoint three out of five directors in the board of directors of the entity and as such, the Group is able to exercise control of the entity and thus it is regarded as a subsidiary of the Group. The relevant activities of the entity require consent with more than half of the directors in the board of directors of the entity. The Group has the power to appoint two out of three directors in the board of directors of the entity and as such, the Group is able to exercise control of the entity and thus it is regarded as a subsidiary of the Group. 43 Assets acquired and liabilities recognised in these transactions at the date of acquisition are as follows: Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Investment property 2,751,777 - Property, plant and equipment 3,118 40,970 Properties held for development 1,619,154 4,019,553 Properties under development for sales 6,394,663 3,366,593 Amounts due from the Group 158,235 - Amounts due from non-controlling interests 350,000 - Accounts and other receivables, deposits and prepayments 247,867 580,092 Taxation recoverable - 6,400 Deferred taxation assets - 34 Bank balances and cash 126,043 79,874 Accounts and bills payables, deposits received and accrued charges (1,367,508) (740,485) Amounts due to ex-shareholders assigned to the Group - (3,551,985) Amounts due to the Group (1,538,078) (6,180) Amounts due to non-controlling interests (3,187,620) (1,235,747) 5,557,651 2,559,119 Less: Non-controlling interests (2,869,269) (537,209) 2,688,382 2,021,910 Consideration satisfied by: Cash 1,530,576 2,074,997 Consideration payable - 493,650 Consideration payable to non-controlling interests - 2,995,341 Interest in joint venture 1,157,806 9,907 2,688,382 5,573,895 Less: Loans assignment - (3,551,985) Consideration for acquiring the equity interest in the subsidiaries 2,688,382 2,021,910 Net cash outflow: Cash paid (1,530,576) (2,074,997) Less: Cash and cash equivalent balances acquired 126,043 79,874 (1,404,533) (1,995,123) In the opinion of directors, the acquisition of these entities do not constitute businesses. Therefore, the transactions were determined by the directors of the Company to be acquisition of assets and liabilities rather than a business combination as defined in IFRS 3 (Revised) Business Combinations. 21. DISPOSAL OF PARTIAL INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARIES NOT RESULTING IN LOSING OF CONTROL During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Group disposed of its 35% equity interest in Ningbo Jinjun Properties Information Consulting Co. Ltd. ("Ningbo Jinjun"), which is wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to independent third party at considerations of RMB89,950,000, respectively. The difference between the consideration received and the net asset values disposed of are considered insignificant. 44 Subsequent to the disposal, the remaining 65% equity interest of Ningbo Jinjun is still held by the Group. In the opinion of the directors, the Group has sufficiently dominant voting interest to direct the relevant activities of the Company and therefore the Group has control over it. Accordingly, the entity remained as subsidiary of the Group and the disposal have been accounted for as equity transactions. 22. DEEMED DISPOSAL OF PARTIAL INTERESTS IN SUBSIDIARIES NOT RESULTING IN LOSING OF CONTROL During the period ended June 30, 2019, the Group deemed partial disposed the interest in the following entities: Equity interest Equity interest held by held by Capital the Group the Group Increased injection from Place of before deemed after deemed in paid up independent Name of subsidiary incorporation disposal disposal capital third parties RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Jiaxing Zhenyue Real Estate Consultancy Co., Ltd. PRC 100% 51% 700,000 343,000 Guangzhou Xuanliang 25.1% Development Ltd. PRC 100% (Note a) 270,000 202,230 During the period ended June 30, 2018, the Group deemed partial disposed the interest in the following entities: Equity interest Equity interest held by held by Capital the Group the Group Increased injection from Place of before deemed after deemed in paid up independent Name of subsidiary incorporation disposal disposal capital third parties RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Fuzhou Chenrui Investment Co., Ltd. PRC 100% 60% 10,000 4,000 Jinan Taihui Real Estate 34% Development Co., Ltd. PRC 100% (Note b) 1,280,000 844,800 Note: The relevant activities of the entity require consent with more than half of the directors in the board of directors of the entity. The Group has the power to appoint four out of seven directors in the board of directors of the entity and as such, the Group is able to exercise control of the entity and thus it is regarded as a subsidiary of the Group. The relevant activities of the entity require consent with more than half of the directors in the board of directors of the entity. The Group has the power to appoint three out of five directors in the board of directors of the entity and as such, the Group is able to exercise control of the entity and thus it is regarded as a subsidiary of the Group. In the opinion of the directors, the difference between the consideration received and the attributable net asset values deemed disposed of are considered insignificant for each of the deemed disposals above. 45 23. PLEDGE OF ASSETS The following assets were pledged to secure certain banking facilities granted to the Group at the end of the reporting period: At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Investment properties 29,406,362 26,768,840 Prepaid lease payment - 329,657 Inventories of properties 97,644,055 83,591,945 Pledged bank deposits 133,954 180,529 127,184,371 110,870,971 24. COMMITMENTS At the end of the reporting period, the Group had the following commitments: At At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (audited) Contracted but not provided for in the condensed consolidated financial statements: - Expenditure in respect of projects classified as properties under development for sales and investment properties under development 56,430,186 46,873,439 - Expenditure in respect of acquisition of properties held for development 6,118,964 8,092,178 62,549,150 54,965,617 25. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES The Group provided guarantees amounting to RMB9,534,882,000 (at December 31, 2018: RMB8,543,177,000) as at June 30, 2019 in respect of mortgage bank loans granted to purchasers of the Group's properties. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the fair values of these financial guarantee contracts of the Group are insignificant at initial recognition and the directors of the Company consider that the possibility of the default of the parties involved is remote, accordingly, no value has been recognised at the inception of the guarantee contracts and at the end of the reporting period as at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Guarantees are given to banks with respect to loans procured by the purchasers of the Group's properties. Such guarantees will be released by banks upon delivery of the properties to the purchasers and completion of the relevant mortgage properties registration. 46 26. SHARE-BASED PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS The Company's restricted share award scheme (the "Restricted Share Award Scheme") and Post-IPO share option scheme (the "Post-IPO Share Option Scheme") were adopted pursuant to resolutions passed on October 28, 2014 and December 23, 2009 respectively. The objective of the Restricted Share Award Scheme is to recognise and motivate the contribution of directors and employees of the Group, to provide incentives, to help the Group in retaining its existing employees and recruiting additional employees and to provide them with economic interests in attaining the long-term business objectives of the Group. The share award scheme allows the Group to make bonus payments to eligible persons by way of the Company's shares acquired by and held through an independent trustee until fulfillment of specified conditions before vesting. On March 31, 2019, 26,790,000 shares of the Company were awarded to the directors and employees of the Group respectively under the Restricted Share Award Scheme. The share awards granted to directors and employees are to be vested in equal entitlement during each year of the vesting period, from 4 to 10 years. The first vesting date is April 1, 2020 respectively. The estimated fair value of the awards granted are RMB633,030,578 based on the market prices of the relevant shares at the grant dates. The primary purpose of Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme and Post-IPO Share Option Scheme is to provide incentives to directors and eligible employees. The Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme and Post-IPO Share Option Scheme will expire in 10 years from the date of adoption. The table below discloses movements of the Company's share awards and share options outstanding: Number of Number share awards of share under Restricted options under Share Award Post-IPO Share Scheme Option Scheme Outstanding as at January 1, 2019 71,486,500 110,901,500 Granted during the period 26,790,000 - Exercised during the period - (20,799,500) Vested during the period (8,731,250) - Forfeiture during the period (525,375) - Outstanding as at June 30, 2019 89,019,875 90,102,000 The weighted average closing price of the Company's shares immediately before the dates on which the options were exercised was HK$26.33. The Group recognised expenses of RMB134,255,000 and RMB4,748,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (six months ended June 30, 2018: RMB94,497,000 and RMB10,545,000) respectively in relation to share awards and share options granted to the directors and employees of the Group. The shares awarded by the Company will be settled with the existing shares held by the trust. Accordingly, the respective amounts were credited to share award reserve. The expenses in relation to share options were credited to share option reserve. 47 27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS/BALANCES Related Party Transactions During the period, the Group entered into the following significant transactions with its related parties: Joint ventures Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Consultancy income 71,096 182,959 Associates Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Consultancy income 11,059 164,648 (c) Key management Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales of properties 51,225 66,905 (d) Related companies Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Property management income (Note) 1,643 4,181 Administrative expenses (Note) 13,733 3,509 Note: The related companies are controlled by Madam Wu Yujun, a director of the Company. The remuneration of directors and other members of key management during the period was as follows: Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Short-term benefits 56,850 51,200 Post-employment benefits 259 239 Share-based payment 22,068 16,577 79,177 68,016 48 Related Party Balances Amounts due from non-controlling interests/associates/joint ventures The amounts are denominated in RMB, except for an amount due from a joint venture of RMB2,072,548,000 is denominated in HKD, all of which are unsecured and interest-free. The amounts due from associates and joint ventures mainly represented the land costs paid on their behalf for properties held under development. In the opinion of the directors of the Group, the amounts are expected to be repaid within 12 months after the end of the reporting period and therefore classified as current asset. Amounts due to non-controlling interests/associates/joint ventures The amounts are denominated in RMB which are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. 28. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair value of the Group's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis Some of the Group's financial assets and liabilities are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets and liabilities are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used), as well as the level of the fair value hierarchy into which the fair value measurements are categorised (levels 1 to 3) based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements is observable. Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active market for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). Fair value as at June 30, December 31, Fair value Financial assets/(liabilities) 2019 2018 hierarchy Valuation techniques and key inputs RMB'000 RMB'000 Cross currency interest rate swaps and Assets: 496,326 Assets: 313,611 Level 2 Discounted cash flows. Future cash flows foreign currency forward contracts classified Liabilities: (71,882) Liabilities: (176,765) are estimated based on forward exchange as derivative financial instruments in the rates and interest rates (from observable condensed consolidated statement of financial forward exchange rates and yield curves position at the end of the reporting period) and contracted forward rates and interest rates, discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of the Group or the counterparties, as appropriate. Early redemption option derivatives in relation 148,245 390,672 Level 2 The fair value of early redemption options to the Domestic Corporate Bonds, Green Bonds are determined by assessing the difference and Rental Apartments Special Bonds issued by between the fair values of the bonds by the Group quoted price and the pure bond value. Equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI 895,141 734,265 Level 3 The fair value of equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI are determined by recent transaction of the entity's own securities. 49 Except as detailed in the following table, the directors of the Company consider that the carrying amounts of financial liabilities recorded at amortised cost in the condensed consolidated financial statements approximate their fair values: At June 30, 2019 At December 31, 2018 Carrying Carrying amount Fair value amount Fair value RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 RMB' 000 Financial liabilities Bonds, unsecured 35,802,375 36,071,113 34,699,699 34,955,422 2022 USD Notes issued in 2017 3,119,141 3,145,619 3,109,900 2,949,090 2023 USD Notes issued in 2018 2,081,873 2,101,988 2,076,578 1,956,012 2028 USD Notes issued in 2018 3,440,751 3,488,945 3,434,145 2,984,874 29. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On July 18, 2019, the Group through Chongqing Longhu Development, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary, issued the (i) form of 2019 first tranche of Rental Apartments Special Bonds of RMB500,000,000 with a coupon rate of 3.90% repayable in full by July 19, 2024. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on June 19, 2022, and after that, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on July 19, 2022.

The proceeds from issuance of the Rental Apartment Special Bonds will be used for refinancing and in accordance with the approval obtained by Chongqing Longhu Development from the China Securities Regulatory Commission of the PRC on March 5, 2019. On July 18, 2019, the Group through Chongqing Longhu Development, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary, issued the (ii) form of 2019 first tranche of Rental Apartments Special Bonds of RMB1,500,000,000 with a coupon rate of 4.67% repayable in full by July 19, 2026. Chongqing Longhu Development is entitled to adjust the coupon rate on June 19, 2024 and after that, the investors have the option to sell back the bonds on July 19, 2024.

The proceeds from issuance of Rental Apartments Special Bonds will be used for refinancing and in accordance with the approval that obtained by Chongqing Longhu Development from the China Securities Regulatory Commission of the PRC on March 5, 2019. On July 14, 2019, the investors have sold back (ii) form of 2016 Second Tranche Bonds with principal amount of RMB230,000,000 at a redemption price equal to 100.00% of the principal amount to Chongqing Longhu Development. 50 Attachments Original document

