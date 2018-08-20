Longfor : PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2018 SECOND TRANCHE OF RENTAL A...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ᎲಳණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(formerly known as Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. ᎲಳήପϞࠢʮ̡)

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 960)

PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2018 SECOND TRANCHE OF RENTAL APARTMENTS SPECIAL BONDS IN THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 22 March 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the public offering of first tranche of rental apartments special bonds in the PRC .

Chongqing Longhu Development Company Limited (the "Issuer"), an indirect subsidiary of the Company has issued the 2018 second tranche of rental apartments special bonds to qualified investors on 17 August 2018, and it has a principal amount of RMB2 billion (the "2018 Second Tranche of Rental Apartments Special Bonds").

The Issuer and the underwriter have determined that the actual issue size for the 2018

Second Tranche of Rental Apartments Special Bonds will be five years bond of RMB2 billion with coupon rate of 4.98% per year , the Issuer shall be entitled to adjust the coupon rate after the end of the third year and the investors shall be entitled to sell back the bonds. The 2018 Second Tranche of Rental Apartments Special Bonds are non-guaranteed bonds.

The Issuer has received "AAA" rating from credit rating agency China Chengxin Securities Rating Company Limited* (ʕ༐ڦᗇՎ൙ПϞࠢʮ̡) on the Issuer and the 2018 Second Tranche of Rental Apartments Special Bonds.

Details of the 2018 Second Tranche of Rental Apartments Special Bonds are published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

