LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (0960)
Longfor : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDINGS OF...

01/16/2019 | 08:29pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ᎲಳණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 960)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDINGS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

SALE OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

The board of director (the "Board") of Longfor Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") has been informed by Junson Development International Limited ("Junson Development"), a substantial shareholder of the Company, that it has agreed to dispose of certain shares of the Company (the "Shares") on 16 January 2019 (the "Disposal"). The Disposal was conducted by way of a share placement (the "Placement") on 16 January 2019. Pursuant to the Placement, Junson Development shall dispose of an aggregate of 150,000,000 Shares, at a price of HK$22.70 per Share.

The entire issued share capital of Junson Development is wholly owned by Silverland Assets Limited, which is in turn wholly owned by HSBC International Trustee as the trustee of the Cai Family Trust. The Cai Family Trust is a discretionary trust set up by Mr. Cai Kui, as settlor and HSBC International Trustee as trustee on 11 June 2008. Upon the completion of the Placement, shares held by Junson Development will be reduced from 1,544,941,904 to 1,394,941,904 and accordingly, Junson Development's shareholding interests in the Company will be reduced from approximately 25.99% to approximately 23.47%.

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY ANOTHER SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

The Board has also been informed by Charm Talent International Limited ("Charm Talent"), a substantial shareholder of the Company that it has acquired 8,800,000 Shares at price of HK$22.70 on 16 January 2019 under the Placement (the "Acquisition").

The entire issued share capital of Charm Talent is wholly-owned by Silver Sea Assets Limited ("Silver Sea"), the entire issued share capital of which is in turn wholly owned by HSBC International Trustee Limited as the trustee of the XTH Trust. The XTH Trust is a discretionary trust set up by Madam Cai Xinyi as settlor and HSBC International Trustee Limited as trustee on 21 November 2018.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Charm Talent was interested in 2,609,148,201 Shares, representing approximately 43.90% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Immediately after the Acquisition, Charm Talent will be interested in 2,617,948,201 Shares, representing approximately 44.05% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Longfor Group Holdings Limited

WU Yajun Chairperson

Hong Kong, 17 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members: Madam Wu Yajun, Mr. Shao Mingxiao, Mr. Zhao Yi and Mr. Li Chaojiang who are executive Directors; and Mr. Frederick Peter Churchouse, Mr. Chan Chi On, Derek, Mr. Xiang Bing and Mr. Zeng Ming who are independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 01:28:06 UTC
