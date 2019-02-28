Log in
LONMIN PLC

LONMIN PLC

(LONJ)
My previous session
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/27
12.9 ZAR   0.00%
04:17aLonmin Strike Suspended by Court in South Africa
DJ
02/25MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - LONMIN PLC
AQ
02/22LONMIN : AMCU secondary strike action
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lonmin Strike Suspended by Court in South Africa

0
02/28/2019 | 04:17am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Lonmin PLC on Thursday said the South African Labour Court has ruled to suspend a secondary strike at the company's operations, pending further judgment.

The platinum mining company said last week that it had received written notice from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union planned to carry out a secondary strike at its operations from Feb. 28 until March 7.

The strike is in support of industrial action at Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO).

Lonmin is currently in the process of being acquired by Sibanye Gold, which trades as Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. (SBGL).

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.23% 1323.976 Delayed Quote.3.67%
LONMIN PLC 0.14% 70.1 Delayed Quote.55.21%
LONMIN PLC 0.00% 12.9 End-of-day quote.61.25%
LONMIN PLC (ADR) 2.51% 1.0099 Delayed Quote.59.39%
PLATINUM 0.58% 872.38 Delayed Quote.8.40%
SIBANYE GOLD LTD 1.38% 15.41 End-of-day quote.50.78%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 251 M
EBIT 2019 92,7 M
Net income 2019 124 M
Finance 2019 52,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,44
P/E ratio 2020 6,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 262 M
Chart LONMIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Lonmin Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,67 $
Spread / Average Target -28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bennetor Magara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Richard Beamish Non-Executive Chairman
Barend Johannes van der Merwe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Charles Alexander Leslie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Varda Shine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONMIN PLC61.25%262
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD39.98%14 422
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 970
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP8.48%9 909
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 887
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.24.97%6 127
