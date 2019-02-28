Lonmin Strike Suspended by Court in South Africa

By Oliver Griffin

Lonmin PLC on Thursday said the South African Labour Court has ruled to suspend a secondary strike at the company's operations, pending further judgment.

The platinum mining company said last week that it had received written notice from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union planned to carry out a secondary strike at its operations from Feb. 28 until March 7.

The strike is in support of industrial action at Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO).

Lonmin is currently in the process of being acquired by Sibanye Gold, which trades as Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. (SBGL).

