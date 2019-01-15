15 January 2019 Recommended all-share offer for Lonmin by Sibanye-Stillwater: Extension of Longstop Date (477.6k)

LEI: 213800FGJZ2WAC6Y2L94

Lonmin Plc 5th Floor Connaught House 1-3 Mount Street London W1K 3NB United Kingdom

REGULATORY RELEASE

T: +44 (0)20 3908 1070 www.lonmin.com

15 January 2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE OFFER

for

Lonmin Plc ("Lonmin")

by

Sibanye Gold Limited (trading as Sibanye-Stillwater) ("Sibanye-Stillwater")

Extension of Longstop Date

On 14 December 2017, the Boards of Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share offer pursuant to which Sibanye-Stillwater, and/or a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sibanye-Stillwater, would acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Lonmin (the "Offer"). The terms of the Offer are expressed to be conditional upon the Scheme becoming unconditional and effective by no later than the Longstop Date, being 28 February 2019 or such later date as Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin may, with the consent of the Panel, agree (and, if required, the Court may allow).

On 19 December 2018, Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin announced that the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union had filed an appeal with the Competition Appeal Court of South Africa (the "CAC") against the South African Competition Tribunal's decision of 21 November 2018 to approve the Offer subject to certain specific conditions. In light of the appeal before the CAC, Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin have agreed, with the consent of the Panel, to extend the Longstop Date for the Scheme to become unconditional and effective from 28 February 2019 to 30 June 2019. Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin remain fully committed to the Offer.

Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the firm offer announcement dated 14 December 2017.

Enquiries:

Sibanye-Stillwater

James Wellsted

Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014

(Head of Investor Relations)

Email:ir@sibanyestillwater.com

Lonmin

Tanya Chikanza

+27 83 391 2859 / +44 20 3908 1073 Email:ir@lonmin.com

(Executive Vice President: Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)

The person responsible for making this announcement is Tanya Chikanza, Executive Vice President: Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.

