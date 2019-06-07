Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lonmin Plc    LMI   GB00BYSRJ698

LONMIN PLC

(LMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lonmin : Details Tailings Storage Facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 10:18am EDT

LEI: 213800FGJZ2WAC6Y2L94

REGULATORY RELEASE

7 June 2019

Lonmin Plc Details Tailings Storage Facilities

Lonmin Plc has today published on its website the details concerning the management of its Tailings Storage Facilities.

-Ends-

ENQUIRIES

Lonmin

Tanya Chikanza

Executive Vice President: Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+27 83 391 2859

+44 20 3908 1073

TB Cardew (Communications Adviser to Lonmin)

Anthony Cardew

Tom Allison

Emma Crawshaw

+44 (0) 20 7930 0777

Disclaimer

Lonmin plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 14:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONMIN PLC
10:18aLONMIN : Details Tailings Storage Facilities
PU
08:03aLONMIN : 07 June 2019 Scheme sanctioned by court and timetable (139.3k)
PU
08:03aLONMIN : Scheme Sanctioned by Court and Timetable
PU
07:08aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sibanye Gold Ltd replacement
PU
07:08aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PU
07:08aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PU
07:08aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin plc
PU
06:18aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Lonmin plc
PU
05:43aLONMIN : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
PU
02:43aLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Lonmin plc
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 285 M
EBIT 2019 160 M
Net income 2019 108 M
Finance 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,67
P/E ratio 2020 3,39
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Capitalization 278 M
Chart LONMIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Lonmin Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONMIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,85 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bennetor Magara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Richard Beamish Non-Executive Chairman
Barend Johannes van der Merwe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Charles Alexander Leslie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Varda Shine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONMIN PLC72.73%284
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD43.14%13 835
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 981
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 208
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.46.18%6 749
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED75.67%3 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About