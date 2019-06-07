Lonmin : Details Tailings Storage Facilities

LEI: 213800FGJZ2WAC6Y2L94
Lonmin Plc Details Tailings Storage Facilities
Lonmin Plc has today published on its website the details concerning the management of its Tailings Storage Facilities.
