Lonmin : Director Declaration

Lonmin Plc
LEI No: 213800FGJZ2WAC6Y2L94
8 January 2019
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Lonmin Plc (the 'Company') announces that Brian Beamish, non-executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Sappi Limited as a non-executive director with effect from 1 March 2019.
Enquiries:
|
Lonmin:
Seema Kamboj
Company Secretary
00 44 20 3908 1071
Tanya Chikanza
Executive Vice President: Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
00 44 20 3908 1073
Media:
TB Cardew
Anthony Cardew / Emma Crawshaw
00 44 20 7930 0777
Disclaimer
Lonmin plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:38:02 UTC