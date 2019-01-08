Log in
LONMIN PLC (LMI)
Lonmin : Director Declaration

01/08/2019 | 05:39am EST

Lonmin Plc

LEI No: 213800FGJZ2WAC6Y2L94

8 January 2019

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Lonmin Plc (the 'Company') announces that Brian Beamish, non-executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Sappi Limited as a non-executive director with effect from 1 March 2019.

Enquiries:

Lonmin:

Seema Kamboj

Company Secretary

00 44 20 3908 1071

Tanya Chikanza

Executive Vice President: Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

00 44 20 3908 1073

Media:

TB Cardew

Anthony Cardew / Emma Crawshaw

00 44 20 7930 0777

Disclaimer

Lonmin plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:38:02 UTC
