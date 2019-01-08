Lonmin : Director Declaration

Lonmin Plc

LEI No: 213800FGJZ2WAC6Y2L94

8 January 2019

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Lonmin Plc (the 'Company') announces that Brian Beamish, non-executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Sappi Limited as a non-executive director with effect from 1 March 2019.

