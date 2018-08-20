Log in
02:56pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - LONMIN PLC
PU
02:16pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd (Sibanye-Stillwater)
PU
12:27pLONMIN : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
AQ
Lonmin : Form 8.3 - LONMIN PLC

08/20/2018 | 02:56pm CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Absa Group Limited
(b) Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

LONMIN PLC

relevant securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 17 August 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: USD 0.0001 ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 13,459,061 4.76% 12,921,904 4.57%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
0 0.00% 535,119 0.19%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
TOTAL: 13,459,061 4.76% 13,457,023 4.76%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 94 7.0300 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 267 7.0900 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 651 7.0400 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 1,267 7.1000 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 1,866 7.1900 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 2,104 6.6000 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 2,500 7.1500 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 3,418 7.1200 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 5,122 6.8700 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 5,151 7.1300 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 7,940 7.1600 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 228 7.1600 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 284 7.0000 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 587 7.1900 ZAR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 20 Aug 2018
Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005297/en/

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

Source: ABSA GROUP LIMITED

Disclaimer

Lonmin plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 12:55:07 UTC
