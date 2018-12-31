Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lonmin Plc    LMI   GB00BYSRJ698

LONMIN PLC (LMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lonmin : Form 8.3 - LONMIN PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 01:09pm CET

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Absa Group Limited

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

LONMIN PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

28 December 2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: USD 0.0001 ordinary
Interests Short Positions
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled: 13,226,266 4.68% 13,228,573 4.68%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
31,676 0.01% 0 0.00%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
(4)
TOTAL: 13,257,942 4.69% 13,228,573 4.68%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
USD 0.0001 ordinary Purchase 3,806 8.1800 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 600 8.1800 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 1,650 8.2600 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 2,000 8.1400 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 2,000 8.0400 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 2,432 8.0600 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 3,473 8.0000 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 3,500 8.1900 ZAR
USD 0.0001 ordinary Sale 23,977 7.9712 ZAR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

31 DEC 2018

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005057/en/

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

Source: ABSA GROUP LIMITED

Disclaimer

Lonmin plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 12:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONMIN PLC
01:44pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Limited
PU
01:09pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - LONMIN PLC
PU
12:59pLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PU
12:59pLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PU
11:04aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Lonmin plc
PU
11:04aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Lonmin plc
PU
12/28LONMIN : 16 Marikana mineworkers await their fate as court ruling looms
AQ
12/27LONMIN : Form 8.3 - Lonmin PLC
PU
12/24LONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PU
12/24LONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd (Sibanye-Stillwater)
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 214 M
EBIT 2019 45,6 M
Net income 2019 25,0 M
Finance 2019 13,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,91
P/E ratio 2020 5,75
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 161 M
Chart LONMIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Lonmin Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONMIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,58 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bennetor Magara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Richard Beamish Non-Executive Chairman
Barend Johannes van der Merwe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Charles Alexander Leslie Senior Independent Director
Varda Shine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONMIN PLC-46.20%157
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 296
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD52.05%10 129
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-4.79%8 599
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 490
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-39.89%4 644
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.