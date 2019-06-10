Log in
LONMIN PLC

(LMI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/10 02:30:00 am
75.6 GBp   --.--%
LONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin plc
PU
05:18aLONMIN : 10 June 2019 Suspension of listing and trading of Lonmin shares (112.5k)
PU
05:18aLONMIN : Suspension of Listing and Trading of Lonmin Shares
PU
Lonmin : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin plc

06/10/2019 | 06:33am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Lonmin plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Sibanye Gold Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

07 June 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes,

Sibanye Gold Ltd

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

USD 0.0001 ordinary

Buy

5841135

0.75767 GBP

0.7433691 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

Sell

5717681

0.78400 GBP

0.754837 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

1467

0.745123 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

20827

0.743369 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

1180

0.756 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

10146

0.778027 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

308851

0.75600001295123 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

10505

0.74337 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

123694

0.75599996766213 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

20000

0.784 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

2019

0.7559980188212 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

45693

0.75600004377038 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

33057

0.75599993949844 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

1053

0.75600189933523 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

11392

0.7559998244382 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Long

21203

0.75600009432627 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

11392

0.7559998244382 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

1053

0.75600189933523 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

308851

0.75600001295123 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

123694

0.75599996766213 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

2019

0.7559980188212 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

45693

0.75600004377038 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

21203

0.75600009432627 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

99445

0.756 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

50000

0.7576691 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

38134

0.754837 GBP

USD 0.0001 ordinary

CFD

Short

33057

0.75599993949844 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

10 June 2019

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Lonmin plc published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 10:32:02 UTC
