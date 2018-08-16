Log in
Lonmin : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Sibanye Gold Limited

08/16/2018 | 10:16am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Sibanye Gold Limited

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Sibanye Gold Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

15 August 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES

Lonmin plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary npv

Buy

1300570

8.22000 ZAR

7.52000 ZAR

Ordinary npv

Sell

1917060

8.23000 ZAR

7.43000 ZAR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

308

8.21 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

5920

8.2 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

251026

7.7864 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

366250

8.0326 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

6053

8.02 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

9771

8.22 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

21436

7.52 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

786

8.1 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

6053

8.02 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

5920

8.2 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

786

8.1 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

366250

8.0326 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

251026

7.7864 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

21436

7.52 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

9771

8.22 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

308

8.21 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

16 August 2018

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Lonmin plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:15:03 UTC
