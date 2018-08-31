Log in
08/31 10:36:28 am
41.01 GBp   +4.72%
08/31/2018 | 10:22am CEST
PU
08/30LONMIN : Form 8.3 - LONMIN PLC
PU
08/30LONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lonmin : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sibanye Gold Limited

08/31/2018 | 10:22am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Sibanye Gold Limited

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Connected advisor to , Sibanye Gold Ltd offeree to Lonmin Plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

30 August 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES Lonmin plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary npv

Buy

596289

8.10000 ZAR

7.95000 ZAR

Ordinary npv

Sell

735636

8.12000 ZAR

7.95000 ZAR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

1456

8.0236 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

6337

7.97 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

38190

8.0312 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

110807

8.0304 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

77667

8.0341 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

600

8.0272 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

10155

8.1 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

51045

8.0329 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

26903

8.02 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

12626

8.0 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

6274

8.05 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

2

7.95 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

9015

8.0799 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

6274

8.05 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

2

7.95 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

10155

8.1 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

6337

7.97 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

38190

8.0312 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

1456

8.0236 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

110807

8.0304 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

51045

8.0329 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

600

8.0272 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

26903

8.02 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

12626

8.0 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

9015

8.0799 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

77667

8.0341 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

31 August 2018

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Lonmin plc published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 08:21:03 UTC
