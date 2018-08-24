Lonmin : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Sibanye Gold Ltd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: UBS Investment Bank, London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Sibanye Gold Limited (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Connected advisor to , Sibanye Gold Ltd offeree to Lonmin Plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 23 August 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES Lonmin plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary npv Buy 469176 8.08970 ZAR 7.74000 ZAR Ordinary npv Sell 637854 8.11000 ZAR 7.74000 ZAR ADR Buy 6858 2.32427 USD 2.31684 USD ADR Sell 13716 2.32427 USD 2.31684 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary npv CFD Long 10417 7.9 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 10470 7.86 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 10028 7.85 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 83554 7.8949 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 14126 8.0897 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 9460 7.92 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 6164 8.05 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 6142 8.08 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 57 7.89 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 5381 7.9325 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 5007 7.9393 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 59320 7.8668 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 23407 7.9018 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 2367 8.02 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 10658 7.74 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 10028 7.85 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 5007 7.9393 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 10470 7.86 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 10658 7.74 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 2367 8.02 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 23407 7.9018 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 83554 7.8949 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 14126 8.0897 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 9460 7.92 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 5381 7.9325 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 6164 8.05 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 6142 8.08 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 57 7.89 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 59320 7.8668 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 10417 7.9 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

(ii) Exercise

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none ' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 24 August 2018 Contact name: Wendy Dent Telephone number: +44 (0)207 568 1245

