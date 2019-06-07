Log in
LONMIN PLC

(LMI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/07 07:32:20 am
77.2 GBp   +2.25%
Lonmin : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sibanye Gold Ltd

06/07/2019 | 07:08am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Sibanye Gold Limited

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Sibanye Gold Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

06 June 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes,

Lonmin plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary npv

Buy

2362715

15.05000 ZAR

14.55000 ZAR

Ordinary npv

Sell

1873678

14.99000 ZAR

14.56000 ZAR

ADR

Buy

19988

4.02712

USD

4.02000

USD

ADR

Sell

9994

4.02712

USD

4.02000

USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

248019

14.7242 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

2

14.755 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

2509

14.870717 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

6365

14.92 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

1138

14.870848 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

39286

14.8048 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

50134

14.56 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

11493

14.6751 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Long

724729

14.7556 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

2

14.755 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

50134

14.56 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

6365

14.92 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

3647

14.8708 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

248019

14.7242 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

724729

14.7600266720388 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

11493

14.6751 ZAR

Ordinary npv

CFD

Short

39286

14.8048 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

07 June 2019

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Lonmin plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 11:07:08 UTC
