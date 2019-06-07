Lonmin : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sibanye Gold Ltd replacement

This announcement replaces the previous RNS announcement 4035B released at 11:33 on the 6th June 2019. Amendment made to section 2(a). All other information remains unchanged

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: UBS Investment Bank, London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Sibanye Gold Limited (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Sibanye Gold Limited (d) Date dealing undertaken: 05 June 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes, Lonmin plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary npv Buy 3696617 15.15000 ZAR 14.38000 ZAR Ordinary npv Sell 3090468 15.08000 ZAR 14.58601 ZAR ADR Buy 12499 4.07719 USD 4.00000 USD ADR Sell 21748 4.07719 USD 3.99001 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary npv CFD Long 57398 14.8486 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 499520 14.67 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 20604 14.76 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 8507 14.7164700011755 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 18339 14.7119660014177 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 7674 14.83 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 250000 14.81 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 86631 14.8 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Long 599566 14.8199 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 57398 14.8486 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 250000 14.81 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 499520 14.67 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 20604 14.76 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 7674 14.83 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 26846 14.7134 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 86631 14.8 ZAR Ordinary npv CFD Short 599566 14.8199 ZAR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none ' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 07 June 2019 Contact name: Wendy Dent Telephone number: +44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

