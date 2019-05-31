Lonmin : Rule 2.9 Announcement

REGULATORY RELEASE

LEI: 213800FGJZ2WAC6Y2L94

31 May 2019

Lonmin Plc - Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Code'), Lonmin Plc ('Lonmin') confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it has in issue 290,394,531 Ordinary Shares of $0.0001 each.

The International Securities Identification Number for the Ordinary Shares of Lonmin is GB00BYSRJ698.

Seema Kamboj

Company Secretary

+44 20 3908 1070

