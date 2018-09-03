Log in
09/03 05:25:52 pm
41.37 GBp   -0.31%
Lonmin's largest shareholder backs takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater
RE
03:47pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd
PU
02:52pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd (Sibanye-Stillwater)
PU
Lonmin's largest shareholder backs takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater

09/03/2018 | 04:28pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A mine worker returns from the Lonmin mine at the end of his shift, outside Rustenburg

LONDON (Reuters) - South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said it will support a takeover of platinum producer Lonmin by precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater.

State-owned PIC is the largest shareholder in struggling Lonmin, holding 29.2 percent and is Sibanye's second largest shareholder, with an 11.2 percent stake.

Lonmin has been the biggest casualty in South Africa's platinum mining industry which is under pressure from rising costs and muted prices.

The deal would make Sibanye the world's No. 2 platinum producer having purchased U.S.-based palladium miner Stillwater, all of Aquarius Platinum and the Rustenburg operations of Anglo American Platinum.

Sibanye said in December it would buy Lonmin in an all-share deal that is scheduled to close in the second half of the year, although it still requires approval from both companies' shareholders and South African regulators.

"The Public Investment Corporation has expressed support for the deal right from the outset," the PIC said in a statement. "We believe that it will assist in driving consolidation in an ailing sector."

In June, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) unconditionally cleared the transaction, saying it would not require a second phase investigation.

"We would be very pleased if the PIC is supportive, and hope that all shareholders will recognise the compelling rationale for the proposed acquisition," Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said, adding that the company had not yet sought support from its shareholders.

Lonmin was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London and Tanisha Heiberg in Johannesburg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD 0.12% 430 End-of-day quote.20.28%
LONMIN PLC -0.19% 41.42 Delayed Quote.-50.30%
SIBANYE GOLD LTD 6.61% 8.55 End-of-day quote.-46.60%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 266 M
EBIT 2018 -34,5 M
Net income 2018 -27,0 M
Finance 2018 14,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 153 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,52 $
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bennetor Magara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Richard Beamish Non-Executive Chairman
Barend Johannes van der Merwe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Charles Alexander Leslie Senior Independent Director
Varda Shine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONMIN PLC-50.30%153
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%11 056
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD20.28%7 900
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-19.54%7 608
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 864
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-29.81%5 447
