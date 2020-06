By Mauro Orru



Lonza Group AG said Friday that it has appointed Pierre-Alain Ruffieux as chief executive, effective Nov. 1.

The Swiss chemicals and biotechnology company said Mr. Ruffieux, currently head of global pharma technical operations at Roche Holding AG, would replace Albert Baehny, who has been chief executive on an interim basis following the resignation of former chief executive Marc Funk at the beginning of the year.

