Lonza Completes Divestment of Water Care Business

Basel (CH), 1 March 2019 - Lonza announced today the completion of the divestment of its former Water Care business and operations to Platinum Equity for USD 630 million. The strategic agreement between both parties was already announced on 1 November 2018.

Lonza plans to re-invest parts of the proceeds of the Water Care disposal into the Healthcare Continuum® and will continue to focus on deleveraging as has already been communicated. Earlier this week Lonza also announced the internal alignment of its business structure and a new Executive Committee member to further strengthen the company's position along the Healthcare Continuum®.