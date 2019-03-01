Log in
LONZA GROUP

(LONN)
Lonza Completes Divestment of Water Care Business

03/01/2019 | 01:05am EST

Lonza Completes Divestment of Water Care Business

Basel (CH), 1 March 2019 - Lonza announced today the completion of the divestment of its former Water Care business and operations to Platinum Equity for USD 630 million. The strategic agreement between both parties was already announced on 1 November 2018.

Lonza plans to re-invest parts of the proceeds of the Water Care disposal into the Healthcare Continuum® and will continue to focus on deleveraging as has already been communicated. Earlier this week Lonza also announced the internal alignment of its business structure and a new Executive Committee member to further strengthen the company's position along the Healthcare Continuum®.

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum®. Through our Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment and our Lonza Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.

Lonza Contact Details

Dirk Oehlers, Investor Relations Officer

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8540

dirk.oehlers@lonza.com

Dr Kristin Köhler, Senior Manager Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8782

kristin.koehler@lonza.com

Constance Ward, Head External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8840

constance.ward@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.




